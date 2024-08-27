Missing DeSoto Man Found Safe by Police

Facebook

UPDATE FROM DESOTO POLICE – Omar Brown was located this afternoon (8/27/2024) around 3:15pm by police in the 200 block of E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX. He was unharmed and reunited with his mother. Thank you to the citizens that aided police with Omar’s safe return.

ACTUALIZACION DE LA POLICIA DE DESOTO – Omar Brown fue localizado esta tarde (8/27/2024) alrededor de las 3:15pm por la policía en la cuadra 200 de E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX. Estaba ileso y se reunió con su madre. Gracias a los ciudadanos que ayudaron a la policía con el regreso seguro de Omar.