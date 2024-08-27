City of Duncanville Names Chris Connealy as Lone Fire Chief Finalist

Facebook

DUNCANVILLE, TX—The City of Duncanville officials have narrowed the search for a new fire chief to a lone finalist, Mr. Chris Connealy.

The search for a new leader for the Duncanville Fire Department came after Fire Chief Sam Rohde retired in March of this year after nearly 40 years of service to the City of Duncanville.

Twenty-seven candidates applied for the top position. Three were selected from that pool of highly qualified candidates to participate in two interview panels, which took place on August 15.

City Manager Douglas E. Finch said, “I am happy to announce the selection of Chris Connealy as the City’s lone Fire Chief finalist. A contributing factor in Mr. Connealy’s selection is a distinguished history of improving organizations to serve their communities better while continually delivering on his commitment to excellence with tangible results.”

Duncanville’s City Manager contracted with T2 Professional Consulting, L.L.C. to conduct the search, citing their proven track record of success in public safety and executive recruitment. T2 then held a public meeting and surveyed the community to receive input on the qualities desired in Duncanville’s next Fire Chief. After engaging with fire department staff and community members, a benchmarking matrix was created.

All the candidates underwent a written exercise and a Tri-Metrix EQ test, which evaluated behaviors, drivers, and emotional quotient. After analyzing these results, T2 Professional Consulting, L.L.C. conducted interviews and shortlisted three top candidates. The finalists participated in interviews with two panels: one comprised of department employees and stakeholders and another with neighboring fire chiefs and the City Manager.

Chris Connealy has been in public safety for 45 years. He started with the Houston Fire Department in 1978 and was promoted through the ranks to fire chief over a 26-year career. He was appointed fire chief of the Cedar Park Fire Department in 2004 and served 8 years. In 2012, Mr. Connealy was appointed as the State Fire Marshal of Texas and served 6 years. In July 2018, he was appointed as Senior Director of Emergency Services in Williamson County.

Mr. Connealy has also served as a National Public Speaker on fire protection and has published 14 articles on fire protection topics, including contributions to the National Institute of Standards and Technology and Fire Chief Magazine. He brings over 40 years of fire service experience to

Duncanville.

During its September 3, 2024, regular meeting, the City Manager will present the Duncanville City Council with a Resolution confirming Mr. Connealy as Duncanville’s Fire Chief. After his confirmation, the City will announce a community swearing-in and welcome ceremony.