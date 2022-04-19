Midlothian’s Annual Dance Party With Le Freak Is Bringing Disco To Downtown

Facebook

Le Freak Is Bringing The Disco To Downtown Midlothian On May 14

Some Midlothian residents have referred to the annual 8th Street Dance as “THE annual event”, the one not to be missed. Don’t believe it? Well, last year’s street dance drew over 3500 people of all ages.

It’s the perfect occasion to grab your favorite lawn chair, your cooler, share a ride with your neighbors and head to downtown Midlothian to par-tay. Don’t forget your glow sticks and all of the other fun accessories that make dancing with your neighbors more fun.

Midlothian’s annual 8th Street Dance is set for Saturday, May 14, featuring the popular disco-tribute band Le Freak from 7 to 10 p.m. To include a free Kids’ Zone and food for purchase, the event will be held on North 8th Street between Avenue E and Main Street.

Le Freak, who bill themselves as the “Greatest Disco Band in the World,” gets its name from the 1978 disco hit made famous by the band Chic. Le Freak’s comedic stage show, complete with crazy wigs and flashy costumes, pays tribute to disco favorites from the 1970s, including tunes by the Bee Gees and Rick James. No stranger to the tribute band circuit, the band is booked somewhere in North Texas almost every weekend.

Organized by Midlothian’s Parks and Recreation Department, the annual event does not require disco fandom or dancing enthusiasm to relax in a lawn chair and enjoy your friends and neighbors. Supported by a grant from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation, the event promises ample entertainment for all. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/472/8th-Street-Dance

Bell bottoms and wigs are optional, having fun is required. Coolers are allowed, and dancing will make you thirsty. Parking is available downtown and on surrounding streets. Midlothian Police Department will announce street closures at a time closer to the event. So, save the date and make your plans to be a “Dancing Queen” on May 14 with Le Freak.