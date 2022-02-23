Midlothian Texas Winter Weather Closures/Cancellations

Facebook

Roads are icy and the forecast show temperatures in the 20s. With current weather and road conditions many businesses and services are closing early or closing Thursday.

Midlothian Road Conditions Per Police Department

As of 11 a.m. this morning, road conditions are as follows: Intercity roads (surface streets) are wet. The highways have been treated and are passable at slower speeds. Elevated bridges are becoming icy and are being sanded at 9th Street at Highway 67, Midlothian Parkway Bridge, 9th Street at US 287 and 14th Street at US 287.

8th Street Bridge is closed. Please use 9th Street as an alternate route.

Midlothian ISD Early Release Wed./No school Thursday

Due to weather, MISD will release early Wednesday, February 23. Elementary students will be released at 1:30 p.m., and secondary students will be dismissed at 2:15 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled today. MISD is also canceling school for Thursday, February 24.

MIDLOTHIAN RECYCLING PAUSED FOR TODAY/TRASH COLLECTION TOMORROW CANCELED

Waste Connections, the City’s solid waste disposal provider, has informed the City that due to icy road conditions today, recycling pickup is being suspended immediately. Thursday solid waste pickup will also be cancelled. Friday solid waste pickup will be a late start. Normal operations will resume on Monday. For more information about winter weather impacts, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1272

City Park Restrooms Closed

Due to winter weather conditions, restrooms at all city parks will be closed till Friday, February 25th.

Community Open House-Parks Master Plan Project

The Community Open House planned for Wednesday, Feb. 23, for the Parks Master Plan project has been cancelled due to the potential for icy roads. Watch for announcements of a rescheduled open house on the city’s website. To receive calendar announcements and City News items directly to your inbox, sign up to “Stay Informed” on the city’s website at www.midlothian.tx.us.

COVID-19 Testing Kiosk at MISD Stadium

The drive-up COVID-19 testing kiosk at the MISD Stadium is closed for the remainder of today and will also be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather. The plan is to re-open on Friday, weather permitting.

Ellis County Elections Early Voting

As of 3pm on 2/23/2022 Due to inclement weather, the Elections office, Midlothian Conference Ctr, Ennis Sub Courthouse and Palmer will all be closing the polls at 5pm today, Wednesday, February 23rd. Stay Safe!

Manna House

Manna House will be closed today Wednesday, Feb 23rd at noon and remain closed tomorrow Thursday, Feb 24th due to anticipated dangerous road conditions. Please stay safe and warm.

Chicken Salad Chick

For the safety of our teams, we will close at 4pm today and will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday). We’ll re-open for normal hours on Friday. Thanks for your patience and stay safe!

Midlo Scoops

Closed for remainder of day due to weather.

Ross

Ross will be closing at 5pm due to weather.

US Drug Mart

Closing at 5 PM on 2/23 due to weather.

Veracruz Midlothian

Veracruz Midlothian is closing at 6pm today 2/23 due to cold weather.

IF YOU HAVE A BUSINESS CLOSURE IN MIDLOTHIAN TO ADD, PLEASE EMAIL US AT [email protected]