Midlothian: Surveying Underway For Improvements to McAlpin Road

Update on McAlpin Road Improvements

No one likes road construction and the headaches that come with it. However, with growth comes the need for improvements to infrastructure. Voters in Midlothian approved bond referendums for improvements to McAlpin Road in 2017 and in 2021. The city recently provided an update on McAlpin Road progress as surveying has begun.

From the City of Midlothian: One project will reconfigure the intersection at FM 663, so the east side of McAlpin mirrors the four lanes on the west side of the road.

The second project involves constructing two lanes from FM 663 to Plainview Road with improvements at the intersections of Whitehead Road and Plainview Road. Additionally, an 8-foot concrete sidewalk will be created on one side of the road. The design work for these projects is under contract with Kimley-Horn.

At the moment, field surveying work is in progress, and is expected to take several weeks to complete. Once complete, the existing right-of-way boundaries will be reviewed and needs for roadway alignment, right-of-way, and easements will be assessed. As milestones are met, progress will be shared via social media and the city’s website under “Government” at www.midlothian.tx.us.

Other Ongoing Road Improvements In Midlothian Include

Mockingbird Lane – from Midlothian Parkway to Walnut Grove Road

Milestones

July 2021 – City Council approved an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates for professional services for design and related services for the project.

Hawkins Run Road – from South 14th Street to Midlothian Parkway

Milestones

September 2020 – City Council approved an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates for professional services for design and related services for the project.

March 2021 – City Council approved a cost-sharing agreement with Midlothian ISD for the project.

July 2021 – City Council approved a bid award to Circle H Contractors, L.P. for construction services for the project.