Midlothian Police Department Arrest Man For Continuous Sexual Abuse Of Child

Investigation Is Ongoing

On Wednesday November 9, 2022, investigators from the Midlothian Police Department arrested Jesse Aaron Goza (white male 42 years old) of Midlothian on two counts of Texas Penal Code 21.02 – Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Goza’s photo is attached to this post.

On October 12, 2022, the Midlothian Police Department began an investigation into allegations made against Goza. During the course of the investigation, the original outcry victim (now 13 years of age) was forensically interviewed at the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center. This victim made a positive disclosure of multiple acts of sexual contact or performance that spanned over the course of two to three years.

She also identified two other potential victims. These children made positive disclosures during their interviews with ECCAC. All three victims gave corroborating information. A potential fourth victim was identified and is currently living out of state. Our investigators are working with authorities in Nevada and an interview conducted by the Lyon County (NV) Children’s Advocacy Center has established additional corroborating evidence. The interview in Nevada indicates there may be more victims.

Goza is currently being charged with two counts of Texas Penal Code 21.02 – Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. These offenses are First-Degree Felonies. Bond has been set at $500,000 on each charge. The Midlothian Police Department appreciates the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Lyon County (NV) Children’s Advocacy Center for their collaboration on these cases.

At this time, the investigation of potential criminal violations regarding the additional children is on-going. If you have any information that may be helpful in these cases, please contact the Midlothian Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section at (972) 775-3333.