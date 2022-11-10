Duncanville Superintendent Restructures Athletics Program Leadership

Facebook

Proactive changes to include a new position to ensure compliance with UIL guidelines

DUNCANVILLE, TX, November 10, 2022–Duncanville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith announced he is making changes within the District’s Athletic Department. The restructuring will include reassignment of several current personnel and the addition of a new compliance officer to focus on UIL rules.

Head boys basketball coach David Peavy and head girls basketball coach LaJeanna Howard have been re-assigned to fill vacancies within the District that are in alignment with their teaching certification areas. Former Athletic Director Dwight Weaver has been re-assigned to serve as a campus administrator, filling an existing vacancy. Prior to his role as the Athletic Director, Weaver was a principal in the District.

Kenya Larkin-Landers has been named Interim Athletic Director. Larkin-Landers joined Duncanville ISD in July 2021 as the Assistant Athletic Director and previously served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Corsicana ISD. Larkin-Landers also brings extensive collegiate experience as an Adjunct Professor at Navarro College, Assistant Coach for Louisiana State University’s women’s basketball team, and three seasons as an Assistant Coach at Oklahoma State University.

“This change in leadership is the first of a multi-step plan to strengthen our athletic programs and our national reputation as a powerhouse athletics organization,” said Dr. Smith. ” It is also imperative, and my desire as Superintendent, that Duncanville ISD is known as an example for how it follows and enforces UIL rules within its programs. We will win and show everyone we follow the rules,” Dr. Smith added.