“Dancing Lessons” Opens at Duncanville Community Theatre

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

“Dancing Lessons,” a play recommended for mature audiences only, opens Nov. 10 at Duncanville Community Theatre. Written by Mark St. Germain in 2014, the play explores how empathy can be the first step in establishing a connection between two very different people. Heather Winkelman directs the two-person cast of “Dancing Lessons.”

DCT veteran Clark Hackney plays Ever Montgomery, a man with Asperger’s Syndrome who needs to learn just enough dance steps to make it through an upcoming awards event. The apartment superintendent tells Ever about another tenant, a recently injured Broadway dancer, who might be able to give him lessons.

Erin Lee Golden plays Senga Quinn, a dancer at a crossroads with fears about her Broadway career being derailed by the injury. She’s become isolated and is self-medicating with booze and pills to curb her anxiety. She agrees to teach Ever some dance steps, which proves difficult since he can’t stand to be touched.

Dancing Lessons Production Staff

Production staff for “Dancing Lessons” includes Kennedy Paris, Production Manager; James McKey, Sound Design and Sound Operator; and Velyncia Caldwell, Lighting Design. Joe Skrivanek is Master Carpenter and Dawn McCallum is Lighting Operator.Anson Horton is Production Assistant and Video Operator.

Set work crew includes Erin Lee Golden, Clark Hackney, Anson Horton, Marie Jones, James McKey, Sarah Von der Hoya, and Heather Winkelman. Amy Jackson is Executive Director of DCT, with Joe Skrivanek as Technical Coordinator.

Duncanville Community Theatre

Duncanville Community Theatre has brought independent quality live theatre to Duncanville and all of the Best Southwest area since 1988. They produce six shows annually from June 1 to May 31. Auditions for their next production, “Barefoot in the Park,” written by Neil Simon and directed by Amy Jackson, will be Dec. 12-13 at 7 p.m. Performances will be Feb. 2-11, 2023.

“Dancing Lessons” runs weekends through Nov. 19 at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street. The play is recommended for mature audiences only. Tickets range from $14-$15, with discounts available for senior citizens, children, active military, and veterans. Reservations are available by calling 972-780-5707. For more information, visit dctheatre.org.