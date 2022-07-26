Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash July 30 4pm-10pm

Summer is coming to an end, even though the brutal Texas heat doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. But, no matter the weather, the beginning of the 2022-2023 Midlothian ISD school year is only two weeks away. So, that means it’s time to get ready for Back to School with the Mayor’s Annual Back to School Bash this weekend.

This free event is open to all MISD students and will include rides, face painting, candy cannon, water slides, games, and local talent showcase – to name a few attractions. Live music by Kadie Lynn, the Jamamaniacs and more.

Beginning at 4pm at Midlothian Multipurpose stadium there will be food trucks and services like free haircuts and vision screening.

Midlothian Lions Club will offer free vision screenings on a first come, first serve basis for kids ages 6-18. This includes free eye screening & refraction and free consultation. Free eyeglasses are available for those that qualify for financial assistance (see Lions’ Club at event for details).

Plan to stay until the sun goes down to enjoy the fireworks.

First day of school for Midlothian ISD 2022-2023 school year is August 11, 2022.

For more information about the Mayor’s Annual Back to School Bash, including volunteer opportunities please contact Manna House.