Waxahachie High School Teacher’s Life Changed Forever

Motorcycle Accident Leaves Teacher Hospitalized

No doubt 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, but some more than others. That’s definitely the case for the Rodriguez family. On October 1, 35 year old Robert Rodriguez had his life changed forever when a tractor-trailer pulled out in front of his motorcycle going westbound Ovilla Rd. just past Hampton Rd. The good news, Robert survived, but the bad news, Robert spent almost 3 weeks in the ICU with extensive injuries to his pelvis.

Doctors expect his recovery to take 6 months to a year with no idea of what being recovered will look like. Robert, a biology teacher at Waxahachie High School, was the sole income provider for his family, as his pregnant wife is a stay-at-home mom for his 3 year and 21 month old son. His wife describes him as a very involved father and husband.

As a teacher in Waxahachie High School he was actively involved in his students’ education. Rodriguez led several clubs, and enjoyed playing basketball with his students after class. He was also involved in his hometown of Glenn Heights by being a mayoral candidate twice. He’s been an advocate for better streets and commerce opportunities in his neighborhood.

The Impact On His Family

Ashley, Robert’s wife says, “My husband pays the bills, does the landscaping, fixes household issues, changes the oil in the cars and was in the process of renovating our house. He is a strong man that is always working- on household projects, teacher responsibilities, creative projects, or for the good of the community. We miss him being at home so very much, but knew that his strength would prevail and that God has continued plans for him. He survived an accident that doctors continue to say he shouldn’t have. It’s been miracle after miracle.

While we are mourning what our life was, we are continuously grateful to see God so clearly working in our lives. We are excited to see what the rest of our life has in store. Robert has never had limits and has never been identified by anything- he stands independently, believing in doing the right thing, in working hard and that anything is possible. From moving us to NYC without guaranteed jobs, being successful there, doing improv and stand up comedy, to coming to our hometown, seeing things he didn’t like and running for mayor, to making such a difference in his students lives by seeing them as individuals with limitless potential. My husband is a force, and this tragedy is just continued proof of that.”

How Can You Help The Family?

His family is asking for your prayers. From the Rodriguez GoFundMe account: “Firstly, we ask for your prayers. We have no doubt that prayer has gotten Robert this far. He has a wonderful life to fight for–his strength and fight to survive is felt by all. And secondly, we humbly ask for any donation you feel led to give. The cost of his hospital and recovery care will be astronomical. Robert is the sole provider and will not be able to return to work for at least a year and Ashley is due to deliver their third child in May 2021. His family needs funds for co-pays, recovery care, rehabilitation, and living expenses.”

Thank you to Glenn Heights Councilwoman Shaunte Allen for bringing Robert’s story to our attention and contributing to this article.

Save

Comments

comments