Midlothian Annual Water Conservation Requirements In Effect Through September 30

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

No Watering Lawns From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As the hot summer season approaches, the City of Midlothian initiates its annual water conservation requirements. Beginning June 1 and continuing through September 30, except for hand watering or the use of drip/subsurface irrigation or properly working soaker hoses, Midlothian residents and businesses are required to refrain from irrigating their lawns and landscaping with hose-end sprinklers and/or automatic spray systems between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Water Conservation Ordinance and Plan

As mandated by City Ordinance No. 2019-22, which was adopted in 2019, restrictions apply to all properties owned, leased, or managed by an individual within Midlothian city limits. Some exceptions may apply and can be found in the Water Conservation Ordinance and Plan, page 10, located on the City of Midlothian’s website at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/…/Water-Conservation

Water conservation is an ongoing effort. It not only helps extend water supplies now, but it is also critical to meet future water needs as the population grows and the demand increases. According to the EPA, the U.S. population has doubled over the past 50 years, while our thirst for water has tripled. In April they estimated at least 40 states are anticipating water shortages by 2024, therefore the need to conserve water is critical.

How to save water: 10 tips for saving water around the home (from Constellation)

The majority of household water use comes from toilets, washing machines, showers, baths, faucets and leaks, but it’s fairly simple to save water.

Put a brick in your toilet’s water tank. You flush an average of 20 gallons of water a day down the toilet. If you don’t have a high-efficiency toilet, try filling your tank with something that will displace some of that water. Use the right amount of water for each load of laundry. Typically 15-40 percent of indoor home water use comes from doing laundry. Save water by making sure to adjust the settings on your machine to the proper load size. Choose the right washing machine. When considering top-load vs. front-load washers, front-loading washing machines generally use less water. Water plants wisely. Water your lawn or garden early in the morning or late in the evening, so the water lasts and is not immediately evaporated by the hot sun. Install a low-flow showerhead. With a low-flow showerhead, you can save 15 gallons of water during a 10-minute shower. Check for and repair leaks. An average of 10,000 gallons of water is lost every year due to household leaks. One of the most effective ways to cut your water footprint is to repair leaky faucets and toilets. Use a dishwasher. Dishwashing accounts for less than 2 percent of indoor water use, but using a machine is actually more water efficient than hand washing, especially if you run full loads. ENERGY STAR® dishwashers save about 1,600 gallons of water over its lifetime of use. Turn off the water. Turn off the faucet while brushing teeth or shaving. Defrost food in the fridge. Instead of running frozen foods under hot water from the faucet, let them defrost in the refrigerator. Manage outdoor water use.

Water Resources

To help residents make the most of their water usage, the City provides several resources and links on the Engineering Department’s webpage (see “Water Conservation Tips”), including a simple irrigation calculator at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/76/Engineering.

Another great resource for weekly watering advice tailored to the North Texas region is www.WaterIsAwesome.com.

Finally, City of Midlothian utility customers may sign up for the WaterSmart app. This app allows them to view their daily and hourly water usage online. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/81/Utility-Billing