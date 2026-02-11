Free Bread & Jam Treats la Madeleine Lunch Guests

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Lunching at la Madeleine is always a special treat, and one I try to repeat as often as possible. Thankfully, there’s a la Madeleine just a few minutes away so I can satisfy my craving for their incredible, freshly-made chicken salad. There’s aromatic French coffee, quiches, pastries, and so much more to love about la Madeleine’s.

But when la Madeleine invited everyone to “break bread” together by bringing back complimentary bread and jam for their guests, it was time to go back. A curated selection of three freshly baked breads (signature Sourdough, 7-Grain, and seasonal Apple Raisin), are paired with la Madeleine’s house-made strawberry and blackberry jams.

Set up on a convenient self-serve station after you go through the order line, the new station has become very popular with la Madeleine’s guests. The bread and jam station is a fun, “make yourself at home” way that adds an extra welcoming touch; available with all orders, including takeout and delivery orders.

Free Bread & Jam for la Madeleine Lunch

“Complimentary bread and jam is one of la Madeleine’s signature touches and we’re proud to bring it back,” said John Dillon, CEO and president. “It’s something our longtime guests have been asking for, and it’s also one of the first things people mention when they talk about la Madeleine. Now the wait is over, and we’re excited to invite guests to break bread with us again, now with more choice and care than ever. It’s our version of that little something that makes a meal feel more complete, a simple ritual that feels generous, memorable and uniquely ours.”

Press materials said, “The return of bread and jam reflects a hallmark of French culture: appreciating life’s simple pleasures with a beloved ritual that invites guests to connect and stay a while. Each slice is an invitation to embrace the simple joie de vivre that has long defined la Madeleine, from savoring a quiet bite by the fireplace or gathering around a table while sharing a meal on the patio.

Dillon added, “The return sets the welcome from the moment guests sit down and is a clear expression of who we are at la Madeleine. It brings to life the warmth and hospitality that have always been part of our DNA, from that first slice to our tomato basil soupe, salades, sandwiches and bakery favorites. And we’re just getting started, with more meaningful innovation coming this year to deepen connection, spark joy and make every visit even warmer and better.”

Lunch at la Madeleine Always a Treat

My colleague Sara Holmes was more than happy to return to la Madeleine’s for lunch with me last Monday. She ordered her favorite mushroom soup and pesto pasta with chicken, while I ordered the three-item Café Sampler ($13.99). My mouth-watering choices were chicken salad, a petite cranberry-pecan salad, and Quiche Lorraine.

We stopped at the bread and jam station, adding slices of bread with jam to complement our meal. I’m partial to the 7-grain bread but the seasonal Apple Raisin is really good and not too sweet. Loaves of their breads and jars of jams are also available to purchase.

Sweet Bakery Board a Bargain

With Valentine’s Day Saturday, Feb. 14, la Madeleine’s is promoting their deluxe Sweet Bakery Board that’s offered for dine-in and take-out orders through Feb. 24. Although we were both too full for dessert, we opted to split one of those decadent-looking boards to take with us and maybe even share with others. What’s on the board? Chocolate-covered strawberries, macarons, brownies, cheesecake bites, cookies, buttery pastries, and more. A bargain board with all those goodies for only $29.99.

Our closest la Madeleine is located in the Parks Mall just off Cooper and I-20 in Arlington. We love the friendly staff, led by GM Olivia Platt, and the welcoming ambiance of “our” la Madeleine’s. Guess it goes without saying we obviously love the food, too.

Since 1983, la Madeleine has delivered an accessible, welcoming bakery and café experience made for comfort and connection. The café’s menu includes all-day breakfast, brunch, soupes, salades, sandwiches, pastas, coffees and entrées, plus a traditional French bakery display featuring fresh bread, pastries and desserts. For more information, or to find a location near you, please visit lamadeleine.com.