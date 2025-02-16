Men of Nehemiah Enter Run4Bibles Race at Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve

Facebook

Men of Nehemiah, a faith-based residential recovery program, is participating in the Run4Bibles Race at Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve March 1. While vigorous physical calisthenics are part of the daily routine at Men of Nehemiah, a nine-month residential recovery program in South Dallas, 14 men out of the 58-man program are pushing themselves even further. Encouraged by Rand Carlson, Director of Recovery & Worship at Men of Nehemiah, these men formed a Running Club and are training for the Run4Bibles race at Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve in Dallas on March 1.

“A few years ago, I was in a really dark place,” said Carlson, a former heroin addict who graduated from the program and has been clean for more than eight years. “I started running and the more I ran, the better I felt. I ran a half marathon by myself. When we heard about the Run4Bibles event, it seemed like a natural for Men of Nehemiah. I asked the guys if they wanted to do it, and more than a dozen signed up. We train three days a week. So far, the guys are really enjoying the challenge and camaraderie. Most of the guys don’t have proper footwear or attire. A couple are running in their jeans. But they don’t complain!”

Men of Nehemiah

Men of Nehemiah is a faith-based residential recovery program that combines Biblical discipleship with professional counseling and military discipline to restore lives that have been derailed by addiction. The objective is to help each man become the person God intended him to be and reunite him with his loved ones and community.

The community can sponsor the Men of Nehemiah Running Club and encourage the men during their recovery. For more information on how to support the Running Club, email info@themenofnehemiah.org.

“I was an addict for 10 years,” said Cody, one of the men in the Men of Nehemiah Running Club. “I came here because I wanted to change. I’m building my endurance for life.”

Run4Bibles Race

The Run4Bibles race offers everything from a 1-mile Hike-n-Run and 5K/10K to a Half-Marathon and Marathon. Proceeds from the event will help purchase Bibles and Bible Study booklets for Bible study leaders impoverished and war-torn areas of Africa.

Another run participant, Francisco, said he grew up playing soccer in Mexico. “I came to Men of Nehemiah out of desperation and pain. This is my second time around. I had no hope – a broken spirit. But after six months, I feel renewed … reborn! I’m running to show my support for this amazing ministry.”

Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve

Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve presents a challenging but beautiful course. Runners encounter a variety of trails and wooden bridges over small creeks. The terrain is mildly strenuous with trails that are a series of switchbacks with moderate elevations. The public is also invited to participate in the Run4Bible race. Registration fees range from $25 for the 1-mile Hike-n-Run to $100 for the marathon. Registration and complete details are available at UltraSignUp.com.

In 1994, Pastor Louis Harrell, a former US Army Colonel, founded Men of Nehemiah in New Orleans to deliver his wayward son, Louis Harrell, Jr., from the grip of addiction. Louis Jr. relocated to North Texas. He launched Men of Nehemiah in South Dallas with the help of Roger McCasland, President and CEO of Operation Relief Center. Today, Men of Nehemiah has helped more than 1,400 men find paths to recovery. Research compiled in 2022 affirmed that 61% of men who graduated from Men of Nehemiah prior to 2020 stayed sober for at least two years. More information is available at menofnehemiah.org.