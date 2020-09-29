Medcillary Donates 50,000 New KN95 Masks to DeSoto ISD

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Desoto ISD is unboxing 50,000 new KN95 masks, donated to help replace the district’s PPE stockpile that was destroyed in a fire. Dallas based healthcare consultancy and distributorship Medcillary is donating the masks – valued at approximately $150,000.

“Since the pandemic hit America, we’ve been helping businesses and schools across the country that never dreamed of needing this type of gear. The Desoto fire was a tragedy in our backyard where we were uniquely positioned to help,” said Medcillary CEO Jon Boski.

Boski says he charged his team with reaching out to Desoto ISD immediately upon hearing about the fire.

The district had recently completed a significant purchase of masks and other PPE supplies for students and teachers when an early morning, August 27th fire tore through a warehouse where the district was storing PPE. The start of the already pandemic plagued 2020 school year was only 10 days away at the time of the fire.

“The outpouring of support from so many areas has been extremely helpful and humbling,” said Desoto ISD Communications Director Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones. “It’s heartwarming to know there are good people in the community that put their care into action to help us reach our goals.”

Medcillary has risen to the forefront of the national pandemic PPE push – helping organizations that never considered PPE in the past, navigate the new landscape. The company focused almost exclusively on identifying healthcare innovation as recently as March. Now it supplies PPE to businesses, stores, schools, universities and has one of the country’s largest domestic inventories of PPE.

About Medcillary

Medcillary is a healthcare consultancy and distributorship helping prepare people for tomorrow, today by identifying innovative products and services that are making medicine better. The company was founded in 2015 and operates in forty-nine states from headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Medcillary can be found on the web at www.medcillary.com.

