Maverick Distilling Launches Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Small-Batch Limited Release Bourbon From Maverick Distilling

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Just down the road from Dallas, in San Antonio, a few blocks from the Alamo is where you’ll find Maverick Distilling. Located in the old Lockwood National Bank building, Maverick Distilling is making Texas bourbon aged in barrels in the vaults located in the basement.

Just a few weeks ago they released a limited-edition Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Key word is limited, as only seven barrels of the four-year-old reserve bourbon were bottled for this small-batch limited release of Samuel Maverick Private Reserve. The bourbon is a grain-to-glass whiskey produced completely in-house. Private Reserve is distilled in small batches using select Texas-grown corn, rye, and barley and aged on-site. But this is a bourbon that shouldn’t stay hidden in a bank vault but should be shared with friends.

“We set out to make a statement with our new Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bourbon that the utmost quality and craftsmanship can be achieved with grain-to-glass whiskey made in Texas,” says Dr. Kenneth Maverick, founder of Maverick Distilling. “With our head distiller, we personally selected the very best 30-gallon barrels for Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Bourbon. Its name is a nod to our family heritage, as well as the location on which it was made—distilled on the land that was once Samuel Maverick’s original homestead in the 1800s. With every element stemming from the Lone Star State, we have crafted and bottled a true taste of Texas.”

In a recent chat with the head distiller, Kevin Graham, he points out that Texas whiskey isn’t Tennessee whiskey or Kentucky whiskey. Graham and his crew embrace the flavors of Texas corn, rye and barley and use the Texas heat to develop a grain to glass whiskey with character.

Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Glowing rich amber in color, Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey boasts deep aromas of clover-scented honey, Lockhart barbecue, and roasted Hill Country pecans. It’s a full-bodied bourbon with a velvety texture and front-forward warm vanilla and subdued caramel flavors from Texas sweet corn and Edwards Aquifer water which grab the palate with each sip. With my first sip the sweetness of Texas corn was clear with a spicy kick on the end.

Maverick Malthouse Rye brings out balanced bitter-sweet chocolate flavors that melt into subtle clove and nutmeg of North Texas malted barley. Samuel Maverick Private Reserve is a straight bourbon to be savored with a rich honey and pepper finish that lingers with a wisp of smoke from the barrels, or maybe from the spirits of the Alamo. Hand-bottled at 90-proof, it is a smooth and approachable whiskey that is easy to enjoy in cocktails, on ice, and poured neat.

Pricing and Availability

Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon is available at Maverick Distilling in San Antonio, Texas. It is distributed by Republic National Distributing Company in Texas and is available in select independent and chain retail stores for a suggested retail price of $75 per bottle. Retail stores can be located on the distillery's website. Maverick Distilling spirts are available for purchase online on the Maverick Distilling website, shipping to people in 41 states nationwide (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, and Michigan).

Grab a bottle now for the holidays or it makes a great gift for the bourbon drinker in your life.

About Maverick Distilling

Maverick Distilling located at 115 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78205 is a distillery, brewery, restaurant, and event center dedicated to Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio’s earliest families. Located just steps away from the historic Alamo in San Antonio on the original Maverick family homestead, native son Kenneth Maverick established Maverick Distilling as a nod to the Maverick family’s storied Texas roots and patriarch Sam Maverick—for whom all other mavericks are named.