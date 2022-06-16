Celebrate The 4th of July at Hyatt Regency Hill Country

Facebook

4th of July Parade, Fireworks and More

San Antonio, Texas (June 14, 2022) – Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, the premier Texas Hill Country resort located on 300 acres in San Antonio, announces its July Fourth family travel experience for guests. The festivities will include an extravagant firework display, a festive parade where families can create their own floats, historical reenactments from the Sons of the American Revolution, and much more.

“With the summer travel season upon us, we are very excited to announce our 2022 July Fourth experience for guests,” said Steven J. Smith, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. “July is an ideal time to visit our beautiful Hill Country resort with our five-acre water park, beautiful, 27-hole golf course, and fun activities for the entire family. Our July Fourth events have become an annual tradition for many families, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for another unforgettable holiday getaway.”

The resort is fully activated throughout the summer, and the official July Fourth celebrations will kick off on Sunday, July 3rd, with a presentation from the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. This historical reenactment group recounts stories from America’s independence, showcases musket firing demonstrations, performs songs on fifes and drums, and takes photos while dressed in period costumes.

On Monday, July 4, families will be invited to take part in the resort’s annual holiday parade. A favorite resort tradition, guests can select a wagon or bike to decorate with bows, ribbons, glitter and more. Later that evening, they will show off their decorated “float” as they are led through the parade route by The Order of Granaderos y Damas de Galvez Fife and Drum Corps. Following the parade, the resort will feature an extravagant firework display that will be viewed from the golf course.

Guests will also enjoy a true Central Texas oasis at the resort’s award-winning, five-acre water park which features a 950-foot lazy river, a two story water slide, multiple pools, and whirlpools. Families can test their skills at the on-site FlowRider wave simulation machine which creates a barrel-less wave for surfing, bodyboarding, and kneeboarding.

Summer Activities at Hyatt Regency Hill Country

Throughout the summer season, the resort is offering a regular schedule of recreation activities including beach volleyball, soccer scrimmages, sack races, flag football, tug-o-war, and pool noodle hockey. Guests can also watch nightly movies under the Texas stars, explore the resort with bicycle rentals, and make delicious campfire s’mores by the resort’s outdoor fire pits.

In addition to the fun-filled family experience, adults can enjoy a challenging round of golf at the 27-hole, Arthur Hills-designed Hill Country Golf Club, or book a soothing and rejuvenating treatment at Windflower Spa which offers several signature and locally-inspired services. For more information or to book a stay at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, please call (800) 233-1234 or visit HyattRegencyHillCountry.com.

About Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa

The AAA Four-Diamond Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is nestled upon 300 acres of the historic Rogers-Wiseman family ranch – just 16 miles from the San Antonio International Airport and famous downtown River Walk. The 500-room resort offers casual elegance and authentic Texas hospitality, while beautifully blending the convenience of the city with the peaceful charm of the Texas Hill Country.

Resort amenities include the full-service Windflower – The Hill Country Spa, featuring 21-treatment rooms with world-class services, a five-acre water park with a FlowRider® wave machine, two-story waterslide, four swimming pools, country-style lazy river, more than 100,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, and much more. A variety of excellent on-site food and beverage options are available, including award-winning Antlers Lodge, offering a unique Texas dining experience that overlooks Hill Country Golf Club, the resort’s lushly landscaped 27-hole Arthur Hills-designed golf course. Windflower – The Hill Country Spa, Antlers Lodge, and Hill Country Golf Club are available for both resort guests and the general public to enjoy. For reservations or information, contact 210 647 1234 or visit us at hillcountry.regency.hyatt.com.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 160 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; the space to work, engage or relax; and expert planners who can take care of every detail. For more information visit www.hyattregency.com.