Mansfield ISD Sends Thirty Swimmers And Divers To State

Mansfield- Just keep swimming! Thirty Mansfield ISD student athletes will travel to Austin later this month to compete in the 2020 UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet.

The students qualified for the state meet after outstanding performances at the regional level. Students advance to the state meet by either finishing in the top two places in their heat (automatic) or having one of the next eight fastest times across all regions (call-ups).

The state meet will be held Feb. 14-15 at The University of Texas at Austin.

Congratulations to the following high school students and their coaches for advancing to the competition:

Mansfield High School Girls

Maddie Mechling – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 200 Individual medley, 100 backstroke

Callie Limpert – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay

Katie Walker – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly

Gracie Walker – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke

Boys (Region 1-6A Champions)

Landon Arber – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke

Arnoldo Cisneros-Siller – 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, 100 breaststroke

Zachary Crook – 200 freestyle relay

Jacob deLagerheim – 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle

Ryan Keller – 200 medley relay

Jase Pinckney – 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly

Jacob Reese – 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay

Lake Ridge High School Girls

Ryen Bosuro – 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay

Keilee Holcomb – 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 400 freestyle relay

Ava Topolewski – 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay

Emma Westerholm – 400 freestyle relay

Boys

Jakob Conrad – 1-meter diving

Shawn Mohseni – 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke

Kyle Sanchez – 1-meter diving

Save

Legacy High School Girls

Alicia Bernal – 400 freestyle relay

Abigail Jameson – 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay

Ashley Otero – 400 freestyle relay

Kate Rose – 400 freestyle relay

Boys (Region 2-5A Champions)

Isaac Perez – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay

Saul Reaza – 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay

Sergio Reaza – 400 freestyle relay

Vincent Sok – 50 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay

Eric Stelmar – 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay

Justin Wawrzynski – 1-meter diving

Johnathan White – 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay

Timberview High School

Ryder Ross – 500 freestyle

Save

Comments

comments