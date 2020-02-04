Mansfield ISD Sends Thirty Swimmers And Divers To State

Mansfield- Just keep swimming! Thirty Mansfield ISD student athletes will travel to Austin later this month to compete in the 2020 UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet.
The students qualified for the state meet after outstanding performances at the regional level. Students advance to the state meet by either finishing in the top two places in their heat (automatic) or having one of the next eight fastest times across all regions (call-ups).
The state meet will be held Feb. 14-15 at The University of Texas at Austin.
Congratulations to the following high school students and their coaches for advancing to the competition:
Mansfield High School Girls
Maddie Mechling – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 200 Individual medley, 100 backstroke
Callie Limpert – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay
Katie Walker – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly
Gracie Walker – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke
Boys (Region 1-6A Champions)
Landon Arber – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke
Arnoldo Cisneros-Siller – 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, 100 breaststroke
Zachary Crook – 200 freestyle relay
Jacob deLagerheim – 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle
Ryan Keller – 200 medley relay
Jase Pinckney – 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly
Jacob Reese – 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay
Lake Ridge High School Girls
Ryen Bosuro – 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay
Keilee Holcomb – 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 400 freestyle relay
Ava Topolewski – 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay
Emma Westerholm – 400 freestyle relay
Boys
Jakob Conrad – 1-meter diving
Shawn Mohseni – 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke
Kyle Sanchez – 1-meter diving
Legacy High School Girls
Alicia Bernal – 400 freestyle relay
Abigail Jameson – 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay
Ashley Otero – 400 freestyle relay
Kate Rose – 400 freestyle relay
Boys (Region 2-5A Champions)
Isaac Perez – 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay
Saul Reaza – 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay
Sergio Reaza – 400 freestyle relay
Vincent Sok – 50 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay
Eric Stelmar – 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay
Justin Wawrzynski – 1-meter diving
Johnathan White – 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay
Timberview High School
Ryder Ross – 500 freestyle