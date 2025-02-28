Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Game Room Clerk

Fort Worth, TX — On Wednesday, a Tarrant County jury found 29-year-old Albert
Gonzalez guilty of capital murder for fatally shooting a game room clerk during a robbery.
Gonzalez received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Tarrant County Assistant District Attorneys Chase Payne and Tim Rodgers represented the
state in the case.
The crime took place on March 4, 2021, when Gonzalez and an accomplice, Renay Juan
Moreno, were dropped off at the 5D Smoke Shop and Game Room, located on Altamesa
Boulevard. Once inside, Gonzalez pulled out a firearm and pointed it at 37-year-old
Mahmoud Ghanim of Arlington. Ghanim raised his hands and attempted to push the gun
away, but Gonzalez shot him in the torso, killing him.
Following the murder, Gonzalez and Moreno proceeded to steal money and cell phones from
other patrons inside the game room. They also rifled through Ghanim’s pockets, stealing
cash, and took a bag of money from the game room.
“This is capital murder, make no mistake about it,” Payne told the jury during his closing
arguments.
After the robbery and shooting, Gonzalez and Moreno fled the scene and had their driver,
Suzann Meranda Aleman, take them back to their hotel, where they divided the stolen
money.
“This defendant planned the robbery, prepared to commit murder, and carried it out,”
Rodgers stated. “He came prepared and did exactly what he intended to do.”
Both Renay Juan Moreno and Suzann Meranda Aleman face charges of capital murder in
connection with the crime.
Special thanks to Tarrant County District Attorney Investigator Danny Nutt and Victim
Advocate Laura Medina for their work on the case, as well as to the Fort Worth Police
Department for their dedicated efforts in bringing justice to the victim and ensuring the
safety of the community.