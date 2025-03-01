Viva Seville! at SMU Meadows Museum March 6

Facebook

Viva Seville! Invites guests to step into the heart of Spain and experience the tastes, sights and sounds of Seville as the Meadows Museum, SMU, presents Celebrate Spain. The Meadows is paying homage to Seville’s spring festival, Feria de Abril, Thursday, March 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Enjoy authentic cuisine, lively cultural festivities, a Spanish Mercado (market), an art-making project, film screenings and more. All of this unfolds against the backdrop of the Meadows Museum—the leading North American institution focused on studying and presenting the art of Spain—and its nationally renowned collection of Spanish art. Guests can also enjoy live flamenco performances by Flamenco Fever, and indulge in fresh paella provided by Sketches of Spain. Visitors will also sample light bites that showcase the flavors of the Iberian peninsula, and sip Spanish wines available from a cash bar.

Viva Seville! Food and Activities

Local media personality and lifestyle expert Roni Proter of Dinner Reinvented will instruct guests on how to build the perfect charcuterie board. Guests will also be invited to sample Spanish delicacies provided by Deliberico.

The museum’s volunteer docents will be on-hand as gallery hosts for visitors exploring the Meadows’ latest exhibition. The Sense of Beauty: Six Centuries of Painting from Museo de Arte de Ponce, is on display through June 22.The exhibit features 62 works from the Italian Renaissance to contemporary Puerto Rican art that reflect the vision and multifaceted taste of philanthropist Luis A. Ferré, who founded the museum in 1959.

Headlined by Flaming June (1895), the Victorian masterpiece by Frederic, Lord Leighton (1830-1896), the exhibition will feature paintings by leading lights of the various European and American schools including Peter Paul Rubens, Anthony van Dyck, Sir Joshua Reynolds, Elisabeth Louise Vigée-LeBrun, Jean-Léon Gérôme, Frederic Church and William Merritt Chase. In a presentation unique to the Dallas venue the Spanish selections—including works by El Greco, Jusepe de Ribera, Francisco de Goya and Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida—will be displayed among the Meadows’ permanent collection, further enhancing the rich narrative of Spanish art history that the Meadows presents.

Celebrate Spain at Meadows Museum

Celebrate Spain is presented in partnership with the National Tourism Office of Spain and this year’s special guest, Sevilla Tourism Board, from Seville City Council. Mercado vendors will include Dallas Film, Spain Sweets, Flamenco Fever, Lux Solis Artisanal Gemstone Jewelry, Fabúla de Alegría by Tory Saks, Español, la Lengua Amiga, Scarborough Renaissance Festival, and Andal USA.

Tickets to the Celebrate Spain program on March 6 are on sale now for $10 (free for Meadows Museum members at the $75 level and above). For more information and to purchase tickets, go to meadowsmuseumdallas.org/calendar.

The Meadows Museum is the leading U.S. institution focused on studying and presenting the art of Spain. In 1962, Dallas businessman and philanthropist Algur H. Meadows donated his private collection of Spanish paintings and funds to start a museum at Southern Methodist University. The museum opened to the public in 1965, marking the first step in fulfilling Meadows’s vision to create “a small Prado for Texas.”

The Meadows Museum is located on the SMU campus at 5900 Bishop Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75205. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Thursday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free for museum visitors.