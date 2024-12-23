Make Holiday Dining Merrier at North Texas Restaurants

Facebook

These North Texas restaurants hope to make your holiday dining merrier–and easier–with special offers for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, or New Year’s Day for your group.

Celebrate Christmas Day with a special holiday dinner at Hotel ZaZa’s Dragonfly Restaurant in Uptown Dallas. Enjoy a festive menu with options like Roasted Half Lamb Rack, Pan-Seared Chilean Sea Bass, and classic Southern desserts such as Texas Bread Pudding. Or celebrate New Year’s Eve with their NYE Bash that includes a room package, NYE Bash entry for two, and New Year’s Day brunch for two. For more information visit zazadallas.com.

Upside West Village offers upscale holiday decor and a gourmet holiday tea experience. Their two options include Savory & Sweet: Mini Beef Wellington, Roasted Duck Tarts, Chocolate Truffles, and Holiday Sugar Cookies, paired with a Chandon spritz. ($46 for two) and The Sweet Delight: Peppermint Mini Cheesecakes, Bread Pudding Bites, and more, served with a Chandon spritz. ($35 for two). Reservations available through OpenTable through December.

Sweet Endings for Your Holiday

Maple Leaf Diner is serving up some delicious treats and drinks to make your holiday season a little sweeter. These specials are served for a limited time only, running through Jan. 4. They include: S’mores Mocha Latte – $7.50; Spiked Maple Nog – $10; Cotton Candy Cane Mimosa – $8; Special Order Chocolate Pecan Pie – $30.99; and Special Order Pecan Pie – $30.99.

Make your mood merrier at la Madeleine with these sweet holiday treats. Sugar Cookie, $2.99; Christmas Tree Linzer Cookie, $3.59; Café Au Lait Crème Brûlée, $3.99; Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée, $3.99; and Classic Napoleon, $5.99.

Kate Weiser Chocolate brings back its best-selling Carl the Snowman, available for purchase either online or at one of Kate Weiser’s three physical locations. This adorable, hand-crafted hot cocoa bomb is a perfect warm and cozy gift for anyone on your holiday gifting list.

Carl is made of a dark chocolate shell and filled with hot cocoa and mini marshmallows. Once melted in a pot of hot milk, he makes for the most luxurious cup of cocoa. Carl the Snowman is available in two sizes: the original, which serves up to six people, and Lil’ Carl, which makes individual servings and comes in a four or 12-pack.

TOUS les JOURS is spreading holiday joy with its new “Holiday Wishes” collection, available at participating locations nationwide now through Dec. 25. The charming Cozy Snowman, Buche De Noel, or Mini Milk & Cookies cake-perfect for Santa’s plate.

Christmas Eve to New Year’s Dining

Perry’s Steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve 3 p.m. – close and New Year’s Eve from 4 p.m. – close with two menus available: The Standard Prixe Fixe Menu, a three course meal including choice of starter, entree and dessert, and the Rare and Well Done Prix Fixe Menu per person including a choice of starter, salad, entree and dessert. Price depends on timing of reservation and are also available to-go.

Start 2025 off right with Perry’s 3-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper available on New Year’s Day. Guests will receive a complimentary soup or salad and dessert when you order the dinner-cut pork chop for just $49. Special sides feature black-eyed peas and sauteed cabbage for two for just $15, available Dec. 29-Jan. 2

Celebrate the season with CRÚ Food & Wine Bar’s special Christmas Eve Dinner in the West Village. It features a 3-course prix fixe menu for $55 or a la carte options. Indulge in holiday-inspired dishes, Tuesday, December 24 from 4-9 p.m.

Truluck’s will be open on Christmas Eve from 2- 8 p.m. at all DFW-area locations. Diners can enjoy their favorite seafood and steak items from Truluck’s regular menu with a special Chocolate Peppermint Cake available. A special 3-course menu will help guests ring in the New Year ($150 a person at Truluck’s Dallas). Reservations available through OpenTable.

This Christmas Eve, savor the elegance of Italian cuisine at Princi Italia. Featuring white truffles from Alba, Italy, the menu includes Truffle Ricotta Ravioli, Tartufo Pizza, Roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Veal Chop Parmigiana, and decadent Chocolate Mousse Cake. December 24 from 4 – 10:30 p.m.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Princi Italia with a special menu featuring expertly crafted dishes and festive flavors to bid farewell to 2024 in style. December 31 from 4 – 10:30 p.m.

Holiday Dining Offers

Ebb & Flow will be open Christmas day and serving its regular menu from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Visit the Deep Ellum or Plano locations, and enjoy fan-favorites like toasted ravioli, Cubano egg rolls, salmon piccata, and a brown sugar soy-glazed porterhouse pork chop served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.

Sushi Marquee will be open Christmas day and serving its regular menu from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Stop in for sushi, rolls, ramen, drinks and good times in Frisco’s fun-loving restaurant.

TK’s in Addison has decked the Halls with all the “Christmas Feels” so leave the cooking to them on Christmas Day and don’t worry about the dishes. Enjoy a $75, 3 course dinner featuring festive flavors with a fun twist. Welcome Champagne upon arrival! Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Mirador’s New Year’s Eve is the perfect place for an elegant meal or light bites and chic cocktails to set yourself up for the fun night ahead. Come to dinner at the penthouse for your favorite Mirador dinner dishes, plus some new additions from Executive Chef Travis Wyatt to help bring 2024 to a delicious close.

SER Steak + Spirits at the Anatole invites holiday guests to savor an unforgettable dining experience with panoramic views of the city and innovative, seasonally inspired menus. Christmas Specials like Chestnut Mushroom Soup are available 12/20–12/25.

“Breakfast with Santa”

SER Steak + Spirits features a festive brunch buffet alongside holiday activities including storybook readings, seasonal crafts, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Each child’s experience includes a complimentary Snowy Summit Ride, just one of the many exciting attractions available at the hotel this year for ‘Christmas at the Anatole’. Special dates: December 23 & 24; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. SER Steak + Spirits, 2201 N Stemmons Freeway 27th Floor in Dallas ($70 for adults, $30 for children 12 and under, Free for children 2 and under).

Montage is serving a prix fixe dinner menu for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 5:30 to 10 pm. The Christmas Eve dinner is available at $145 per guest, and the New Year’s Eve dinner is available at $155 per guest. The restaurant is also offering a Christmas and New Year’s Day brunch buffet for $75 per person from 10:30 am until 2 pm. Call 214-736-7760.

Christmas Day Brunch at Montage includes a seafood tower, charcuterie board, omelet station, make your own chilaquiles station, carving stations featuring bone-in prime rib and roasted pork loin for $75 per guest, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. New Years Eve Dinner is $155 per guest from 5:30-10 p.m. New Year’s Day Brunch is $75 per guest, available 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations available at OpenTable.

Celebrate the arrival of the new year with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience at Fairmont Dallas’ Pyramid Restaurant and Bar. On Tuesday, December 31, from 5 PM to 9 PM, guests are invited to an elegant New Year’s Eve Dinner. Curated by Executive Chef Adam Reson, the prix fixe menu will highlight Pyramid’s upscale, modern Texas cuisine and use only locally sourced ingredients for each course. Adults are $120/person. Reservations are available now on OpenTable.

More Holiday Events

Sheraton Dallas holiday offerings at Open Palette provide a perfect blend of festive cheer and exceptional flavors. Holiday Dinner December 24 & December 25, with seatings from 4 to 10 p.m. ($65/person). Guests are invited to indulge in an upscale, prix fixe dinner menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. New Year’s Eve Dinner December 31 seatings from 4 to 10 p.m. ($65/person). Enhance the experience with the vibrant Novecento Sparkling Extra Brut included in the fare.

New Year’s Eve is the time to get glam, and no place does glam quite like The Statler. The hotel will be ringing in 2025 with Dallas’ most luxurious NYE bash, the Royal Masquerade Ball, complete with an open bar, casino games and party favors. The fun begins at 10 p.m., but guests can choose to add an optional seated dinner at 8 p.m. in the hotel’s private dining space. Tickets begin at $150 and can be purchased at theroyalmasqueradeball.com.

The Westin Stonebriar Resort & Spa is transforming into The Westin SNOWbriar, a winter wonderland right in Frisco!Snowglobe Experience: Cozy up in a private “snowglobe” for a 90-minute escape: A bottle of prosecco; S’mores to roast by the fire; Perfect for up to five guests, this one-of-a-kind setting promises unforgettable memories—no minimum guest requirement. Reservations on OpenTable; $100 for 90 minutes.

Little Glamper’s Holiday Package: the beloved Little Glamper’s Package gets a festive twist with: Milk & cookies and S’mores Cheerful holiday decorations A Letter-To-Santa kit with a drop-off mailbox at Herd & Hearth Guests can also indulge in a seasonal “Naughty & Nice” menu, featuring festive cocktails and kid-friendly mocktails.