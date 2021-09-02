Make-A-Wish Park, First All-Abilities Park in Glenn Heights

Facebook

New All Abilities Park Coming To Glenn Heights June 2022

GLENN HEIGHTS – In keeping with other cities and communities in the area, the City of Glenn Heights has teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas to create its own brand-new all-abilities park.

The Make-A-Wish Park will allow for children of all abilities to enjoy outdoor activities with family and friends in a safe and welcoming environment.

“The City of Glenn Heights is excited to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas and Grossman Design Build to bring forth this inclusive project that further enhances city services to our community,” said Glenn Heights City Manager David Hall.

The park’s anticipated opening date is June of 2022.

The Make-A-Wish Park is being developed as part of the Glenn Heights City Center Project. That project joins all the existing administrative City facilities and Public Safety operations into one central location in order to make easy accessibility for residents and the general public.

In addition to a new public safety facility, city hall and municipal court buildings, the Glenn Heights City Center complex will include a courtyard with an amphitheater and landscaped gardens and a community recreation center featuring an elevated track, a gymnasium, a reading center, community meeting rooms and more.

The entire campus is ADA compliant.

Part of The Transformation of Glenn Heights

“The development of Make-A-Wish Park at the Glenn Heights City Center will serve as a potential central hub for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host its Wish activities,” Hall said. “This additional utilization and inclusivity will add another layer of positive activation in the city, to coincide with area leading residential growth and increased commercial activities, all of which continue the transformation of the community from a small bedroom town to a fully amenitized community.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes for children with critical illnesses, some of whom have physical disabilities that keep them from playing at a typical city park. The City of Glenn Heights believes the addition of this park will be a valuable resource for children and their families in the Glenn Heights area.

“All children, regardless of the challenges they may be facing, should have the chance to play. We’re excited to support Glenn Heights in this endeavor that will bring positivity and hope to children across the city,” said Scotty Landry, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish North Texas.

About Make- A-Wish® North Texas

Make-A-Wish has granted hundreds of thousands of life-changing wish experiences worldwide since its inception in 1980. Overall, the organization’s vision is to grant the wishes of every eligible child battling critical illness.

In the North Texas area the organization has turned wishes into reality in 161 counties since the local chapter was founded in 1982.

“I want to thank the Glenn Heights City Council for their persistence in ensuring that we consider the accessibility of all residents and families who make use of our public parks,” Glenn Heights Mayor Harry A. Garrett concluded.

To learn more about the All-Abilities Park at the Glenn Heights City Center please visit glennheightstx.gov/379/City-Center-Project

For more information about Make-A-Wish North Texas, visit wish.org/ntx