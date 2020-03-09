Glenn Heights Shows Off New City Center Design

New Glenn Heights City Center Design Revealed

GLENN HEIGHTS – Last month the City of Glenn Heights unveiled its new City Center Complex.

It is exciting times for the city since last month also saw the grand opening of the Glenn Heights new senior center.

The City of Glenn Heights, in conjunction with Grossman Design Build, revealed the new complex design Feb. 18.

The project includes an 18,591-square-foot Public Safety Building (Police and Fire Stations) as well as a 17,800-square-foot Community Center and an 11,833-square-foot City Hall Building.

“The unveiling of the new City of Glenn Heights City Center Project is the first significant step towards the completion of this comprehensive city facilities overhaul,” said Glenn Heights City Manager David Hall. “This project has flourished under the leadership of Mayor Harry A. Garrett and the rest of the members of our city council, staff has been able to move forward in our efforts to bring the council’s vision to fruition.”

Complex will combine city services into one location

The purpose for the new complex is to not only enhance the customer experience, but to also combine all existing administrative city facilities and public safety operations into one central location. With this move, city services will also be more easily accessible to the public.

The exterior of the complex will include a courtyard with an amphitheater and landscaped gardens. The design of the facilities combines elements of traditional and modern design themes including pitched roofs, articulating walls and brick, stone and stucco finishes.

It was also noted that enough parking surrounds the complex providing easy access to all the structures.

Additional project features include:

Full ADA compliant campus and facilities

Circulating access for fire apparatus

Subterranean gymnasium

Elevated circulating track

Configurable multipurpose room/ballroom with seating for 150

Central children’s reading area

Computer stations

Community meeting room

Workout room

Aerobics area

Combined utility billing and city services area

Updated City Council chambers with improved audio and visual technology and new audience seating

Project will cost $13.2 million

The Glenn Heights City Center project is estimated to cost approximately $13.2 million when complete.

“The new facilities will enhance our ability to further serve the city through our core functions, as well as increase the community/recreational offerings far beyond our current capabilities,” Hall concluded. “This project provides our citizens with first-class facilities that are long overdue and well-deserved. We are excited to continue to serve the community and grow with Glenn Heights.”

