Maggiano’s Eat A Dish Campaign Supports Make A Wish

Maggiano’s Little Italy ®’s Eat-A-Dish campaign with Make-A-Wish added a line of new menu items to help create memorable moments for children impacted by critical illness. Since its launch 21 years ago, Maggiano’s Eat-A-Dish campaign has raised over $10 million and granted thousands of wishes.

The limited time menu is available through Aug. 21, and donates $1 from each food item and $.50 cents from every beverage. The menu includes: Chicken Pesto Gnocchi with potato gnocchi, marinated sun-dried tomatoes, pesto and fresh-grated parmesan cheese; Chicken Saltimbocca with prosciutto, white truffle cream sauce and fragrant sage oil; and Lemon Mascarpone Cake, a moist olive oil ricotta cake brushed with mixed berry lemon sauce, layered with lemon mascarpone mousse and topped with fresh honey berry sauce.

Maggiano’s at NorthPark

A friend and I recently lunched at the Maggiano’s at NorthPark, where we tried all the dishes (but none of the beverages) on the limited time menu. Since it was a workday, we passed on the cocktails and wine offerings. But not on the amazing Olive Oil cake, which provided a sugar rush that lasted for hours. A “slice” of this delicious cake is large enough to satisfy a family of six.

Chef Jessica Alshebli told us that Maggiano’s may add more potato gnocchi dishes in the future, since so many of their patrons have asked for them. We also tried the Chicken Saltimboca with a side of pasta to absorb the flavorful white truffle sauce.

On top of the limited time menu items we also tried my friend’s favorite appetizer, the fried zucchini with cucumber sauce. And I couldn’t leave Maggiano’s without ordering my favorite Shrimp Scampi with spaghetti to take home. It was every bit as delicious as I remembered!

Two expertly crafted cocktails are featured: Smoked Old Fashioned and a Grand Margarita. Two hand-selected wines are Il Borro Lamelle Chardonnay and Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon from J. Lohr Estates.

Make-A-Wish Makes a Difference

“Make-A-Wish is a beloved organization that has proved time after time that the smallest acts of kindness can make a true difference. Within our 21 years of partnership and friendship, we’ve seen firsthand the impact their efforts have on the lives of children across the globe,” said Dominique Bertolone, president of Maggiano’s Little Italy. “As a brand whose core values are based upon family and celebration, working alongside Make-A-Wish to make wishes come true through food is a partnership we’ll continue for years to come. Thank you again to Make-A-Wish, and cheers to granting more wishes!”

Each of Maggiano’s 50 locations across the country will be participating in the Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish campaign. On top of ordering one of the new menu items, there are several other ways for guests to contribute to the fundraising efforts including: Purchase a Wish Star in-restaurant, where the full donation goes directly to Make-A-Wish. A portion of every kid’s meal sold during the campaign goes to Make-A-Wish. Add a dollar amount to their online order check, with the difference going directly to Make-A-Wish. Donate online through Maggiano’s online donation page at maggianos.com/make-a-wish.

“We look forward to partnering with Maggiano’s Little Italy® year after year because of the fun, and delicious, approach they take when it comes to the Eat-A-Dish campaign,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “We consider ourselves extremely lucky to have been able to partner with a brand that not only shares, but truly celebrates the ideals Make-A-Wish was founded on.”

Eat-A-Dish Menu at Maggiano’s

The special Eat-A-Dish menu items and the 21st Anniversary Wish Star cards may be purchased in-restaurant, with select menu items available to order online via Maggiano’s website. Donations for online orders will be accepted through Maggiano’s website or mobile application, or in the restaurant for online pickup orders.

For more information about Maggiano’s and ways to get involved with Make-A-Wish, please visit maggianos.com/make-a-wish.

Maggiano’s Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano’s menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano’s 50 restaurants nationwide offer lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions.