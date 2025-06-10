Lucky Strike Entertainment Launches 2025 Summer Season Pass  

Facebook

RICHMOND, Va.–( BUSINESS WIRE )–Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE: LUCK), one of the world’s premier operators of location-based entertainment, announced the return of their popular Summer Season Pass, offering guests two free games of bowling every day at hundreds of locations nationwide from May 13 through September 1, 2025. The program is available in two tiers, Basic and Premium, offering an unbeatable value for families and friends all summer long.

Basic Summer Season Pass Includes:

· 2 games of bowling every day

· Shoe rental

· Valid at the location where purchased

Premium Summer Season Pass Includes:

· 2 games of bowling every day

· Shoe rental

· $5 arcade card reload every visit

· 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages

· Access to all participating Lucky Strike, Bowlero, and AMF locations nationwide

The Summer Season Pass offers unmatched convenience and fun, whether you want to keep the kids entertained or have an exciting night out with friends.

“We’re excited to offer a program that offers our customers a great value while bringing them together to create lasting memories every summer day at our amazing venues. It’s the perfect way to keep the fun going all summer long,” said Lucky Strike Entertainment President Lev Ekster.

The Summer Season Pass is available now at www.summerseasonpass.com .

Dallas Ft. Worth Locations are below:

Bowling Alley, Arcade, Bar, & More | Bowlero Dallas

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | AMF DeSoto Lanes

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | AMF Lewisville Lanes

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | AMF Richardson Lanes

Bowling, Arcade, Sports Bar, & More | AMF Spare Time Lanes

Bowling, Arcade, Sports Bar & Party Venue | Bowlero Denton

Sports Bar & Bowling Alley | Bowlero Euless

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | Bowlero Watauga

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | Bowlero Garland

Bowling Alley, Sports Bar, Event Venue, & More | Bowlero Highland Hills

All locations: Discover Nearby Bowling Center Locations | Lucky Strike

About Lucky Strike Entertainment