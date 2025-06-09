Cool and Unique Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Use

Facebook

Figuring out what to get Dad for Father’s Day can feel harder than scoring a hole-in-one. Every dad is different, and his gift should reflect that. So we did the homework for you—rounding up Father’s Day gifts he’ll actually use (and not just stash in the garage).

Whether he’s a coffee connoisseur, grill master, game night champ, or backyard chill expert, we’ve got you covered. Surprise him with the Bruvi single-serve coffee brewer for barista-level coffee at home, or keep his prep game strong with EZ Drip Prep Tubs that simplify grilling season.

For the dad who loves entertaining, the Foosball Cooler is equal parts party trick and functional cooler. Game-loving dads will appreciate the sleek design and strategy behind the LACORSA board game. If pizza nights are a family ritual, he’ll flip for the Pi Prime Pizza Oven—perfect for crisp crusts and gooey cheese in no time. And for pool-owning dads, the Betta SE Robotic Skimmer will handle the cleaning while they kick back and relax.

Because let’s be honest—Dad deserves more than another necktie this year.

For coffee-loving (or tech-loving) dads, Bruvi makes it easy to brew remarkably better coffee at home. This sleek single-serve system makes seven drinks—including espresso, cold brew, and now matcha—with the touch of a button. The app lets him schedule brews, monitor usage, and restock pods easily. Bonus: Bruvi’s pods are designed to degrade in landfills in just a few years, offering a more sustainable option than traditional capsules. And the trendy Dads will love how it looks on the countertop, with a sleeker design than others on the market.

Everything about the Bruvi says premium, from the packaging to the design. This is the coffeemaker your kitchen deserves. Coffee tastes so much better, you might fall in love with it all over again. Compact, sleek, and more sustainable than traditional pod systems, it’s the kind of gift they’ll actually use. Current deal: Get the brewer for $218 when purchasing three boxes of pods.

Is your Dad the self-proclaimed ‘King of the Grill’? Drip EZ’s signature Prep Tubs are a kitchen and grilling game-changer. When preparing to grill, it works as a vessel to marinate your favorite meats, collapse it to reveal the built-in cutting board, and finally, stash your delicious leftovers with the included locking lid. This all-in-one kitchen solution is the key to organized meal prep and helps contain the inevitable mess that often comes with seasoning and marinating. The Prep Tubs are also great for efficiently organizing fresh produce and serving sides. They collapse completely flat for convenient storage in your cabinets when not in use.

Now available in four colors—black, Orange, and NEW Forest Green & Sandstone—and three versatile sizes—junior, Original, and XL—these prep tubs can be used by all cooks, whether grilling or chilling. These prep tubs are my new favorite kitchen tool.

Dad may be the King of the Grill, but does he have a pizza oven? With the Pi Prime pizza oven, Dad can make custom pizzas in 90 seconds. With propane fuel and a super-efficient, demi-dome design, Pi Prime preheats in just 15 minutes and turns out piping-hot pizza in as little as 90 seconds. It’s easy to operate and something the whole family can enjoy. This pizza oven can also cook many other dishes with the Pi Oven Cast Iron cookware (add-on). Steaks, salmon, wings, nachos, veggies, and much more can be easily cooked over high heat.

Now, with all the outdoor cooking and entertaining, meet the MVP of backyard entertaining: the TRINITY 80 Qt. Foosball Cooler — where cold drinks meet competitive spirit! With such a fun and unique gift, you’ll win Father’s Day.

This isn’t just a cooler — it’s a backyard party starter. With space to chill up to 96 cans and a full-on foosball game built right in, Dad can crack open a cold one and defend his home turf all at once.

✔️ Detachable tub for easy cleanup

✔️ Locking wheels for on-the-go grill masters

✔️ Summer-ready design built for BBQs, pool days, and tailgates

✔️ Guaranteed to make him the “cool dad” (literally and figuratively)

With summer kicking off and Father’s Day just around the corner, this is the gift for dads who love backyard bragging rights and ice-cold refreshments. Available in two colors: charcoal gray powder-coated finish and electric green powder-coated finish, this foosball cooler will not only keep your drinks cold, but your guests entertained.

Available from Wayfair.com and HomeDepot.com.

Is your Dad a Formula One fan? Does he enjoy competition? He might enjoy a family game night with LACORSA Grand Prix board game.

HIGHLIGHTS:

A Game for Everyone – Whether you’re a die-hard F1 fan or a casual player, LACORSA Grand Prix offers exciting gameplay that appeals to all.

Inspired by Italian Racing Heritage – Drawing inspiration from classic Italian Grand Prix posters and 1960s race cars, “La corsa” means “the race” in Italian, perfectly capturing the essence of motorsport.

Simple, Fast-Paced Gameplay – Learn the rules in minutes and dive into the action. LACORSA delivers thrilling strategy and competition through a mix of bluffing, tactical positioning, and strategic planning, all while capturing the true spirit of racing.

GAME OVERVIEW:

Objective: Strategically outplay opponents to finish in the highest position.

Setup: Choose cars, build decks, shuffle, and deal cards.

Qualifying: Play cards to determine starting positions; highest wins.

Challenges: Last-place car challenges ahead; highest card wins.

Movement: Winners advance, can extend forward (one per turn).

Turn End: Losing a challenge or passing two cars ends a turn.

Lap Progression: Leader finishes their turn then last-place car starts next lap.

Race End: When a car runs out of cards, final lap completes, and points are awarded.

Championship: Track team and driver scores over seven races.

Owning a pool is a lot of fun—except when it comes time to clean it. Nothing ruins family pool time more than when Dad is so preoccupied with skimming the pool that he misses out on the family fun.

With the Betta SE Plus, Dad can show off his cannonballs or relax on his favorite float because the surface is clean. The Betta collects pollen, even those pesky Crepe Myrtle blooms, cottonwood seeds, dog hair, grass, and bugs. Ours runs daily, thanks to the 30+ hours of continuous cleaning on a single charge, even on rainy or cloudy days.