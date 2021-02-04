Low Country Quisine Donates Food to Local Families

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Chef Jolie of Low Country Quisine, along with Minnie’s Food Pantry, has donated food for approximately 3,000 meals to local families. Two Dallas couples who had to cancel their traditional weddings in 2020 due to the pandemic, partnered with their caterer to give back to the community. Low Country Quisine arranged for their food credits to be donated to Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano Feb. 5.

Low Country Quisine

After the Low Country Quisine team was exposed to Covid-19, they had to close for ten days. The first couple, Rachel and Jack from Oak Cliff, had been slated to hold a grand wedding June 6. More than 200 people were expected to attend the couple’s wedding. As the virus began to spread in the spring, the couple decided to be married in a private ceremony and hold a reception later. They were officially married March 16 by a JP. Rachel and Jack were the last couple to be married by the Dallas justice of the peace before lockdown.

After reflection, Rachel and Jack met with their caterer, Chef Jolie, and her team at Low Country Quisine, planning a smaller reception than originally anticipated. Chef Jolie presented the idea to donate the remainder of their food credits to those in need. The couple and their families agreed that opening their hearts to the community was the way to go.

Turning lemons into lemonade, the Oak Cliff couple are donating the meals that would have been served at their wedding to Minnie’s Food Pantry. The couple says they are grateful for their intimate wedding experience, and appreciate the opportunity give back to the community.

A second couple, Amanda and Joey of Kessler Park, had planned a traditional wedding June 27, 2020. In April they canceled the large wedding to focus on the health and safety of their friends and loved ones. Their intimate ceremony on June 26 at the courthouse was witnessed by their family and friends via Zoom.

Minnie’s Food Pantry

Following the ceremony, Amanda and Joey met with Chef Jolie, who again presented the idea of donating their remaining catering credits to Minnie’s Food Pantry. The couple didn’t hesitate, as Amanda and Joey were happy to donate to help those in need.

Amanda and Joey both say that their wedding experience made them stronger and closer as a couple. It helped them to appreciate what’s most important about a wedding. Marrying the person you love, while everything else is just a bonus.

The couple also notes that making the decision to donate food as an extension of their ceremony was a really easy one. “We’re all in this together! Vendors – large and small – are all going through their own struggles and trying to rearrange schedules. So, we encourage everyone to be a good partner and keep in mind that others are in similar, if not worse situations. If you have the opportunity to give back and make a difference, don’t hesitate to do so.”

Chef Jolie

Jolie Oree-Bailey, Chef Jolie, has quickly become a household name in DFW. Low Country Quisine has positioned itself as one of the best-known and the largest African American, woman-owned full-service catering company in the Dallas-Fort. Worth area.

Low Country Quisine caught the eye of many well-known celebrities and influencers, including nationally known radio personalities, Tom Joyner and Charlamagne tha god, U.S. representatives Colin Allred and others. Low Country Quisine also served as one of the official caterers for Jerry Jones and The Dallas Cowboys for more than two years. Chef Jolie has disrupted the southern food space by bringing ‘low country’ cuisine and flavors to the south. She clearly differentiates her cooking style between soul and southern food techniques and ingredients.

