Lotto Texas® jackpot Game’s largest prize since September 2020

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – Texas Lottery® players have another exclusive chance to win a large jackpot prize. The Lotto Texas® jackpot has grown to an estimated annuitized $28 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 4 drawing – the largest jackpot prize the game has offered in more than two years. The jackpot is the fifth-largest lottery prize currently up for grabs in North America.

“Lotto Texas sales have been steadily strong over the past few weeks, which will ultimately benefit public education in the state of Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “As the current jackpot stands as one of the largest on the continent, Texas Lottery players are thrilled knowing that only they have a chance to win that prize. Large jackpots generate a lot of excitement among our players, so we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 47th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the Sept. 30, 2020 drawing when it reached an estimated $47 million, which was won by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.1 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $78.5 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.1 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $199 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.