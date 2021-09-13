Longhorns Drop Game to Allen; District Begins Friday

Cedar Hill qb running
Cedar Hill’s quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. scores on a 10-yard run Photo by JOHN ASKEW

Longhorns Lose Game Against Allen, Prepare For Lake Ridge

The Cedar Hill Longhorns came into town to add a second loss as they played the Allen Eagles.

Fans of the Allen Eagles were ready to cheer their team on. It was evident that the Longhorns were not going to let the noise rattle them. Before the game started, the announcer had first responders stand to a loud standing ovation.

This was the Inside High School Football Game of the Week with Pat Doney adding even more energy to the atmosphere..

Cedar Hill’s quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. was able to make plays using both his arm and his legs as he combined for 159 yards in the air and on the ground.

Allen running back celebrates
Allen’s running back Jaylen Jenkins was on unstoppable as he ran for over 150 yards and 3 touchdowns. photo by JOHN AKSEW

Longhorns Defense Looked Good, But Allen’s Offense Was Powerful

Harden scored two touchdowns on the ground – one of his runs was a smooth 10 yarder avoiding would be tacklers.

Running backs Robert Richardson and Jaylen Jenkins took some of the pressure off as they added 98 yards on the ground. These young men are very dynamic with the power and speed they showed with each carry.

Cedar Hill flags
Cedar Hill celebrates after a touchdown. Photo by JOHN ASKEW

The Longhorn defense was solid as they stopped Allen’s passing game. The coverage skills of Jalon Peoples held three-star Colorado commit Jordyn Tyson to under 50 yards receiving.

Peoples had great footwork and incredible intelligence to slow down the passing game.

Junior linebacker Kylan Salter truly was a menace to the Allen Eagles. This young man was able to collect tackle after tackle with is level of understanding of the game is truly beyond his age. The Longhorns are in good hands with him.

Cedar Hill tackling Allen running back
Cedar Hill’s linebacker Kylan Salter thumbs Allen running back Jaylen Jenkins. Photo by JOHN ASKEW

Eagles running back Jaylen Jenkins was unstoppable as he ran for over 150 yards and three touchdowns. Jenkins used his vision and speed to make an amazing 56 yard touchdown run. Allen produced 181 yards on the ground with five touchdowns.

Allen Eagle Stadium
Allen Eagle Stadium. Photo by JOHN ASKEW

Unfortunately, the Longhorns fell to the Allen Eagles 35-16. The 1-2 Longhorns will face Lake Ridge on the road Friday. This will be Cedar Hill’s first district game of the season.

fans holding American flag
Allen Eagles were there ready to cheer their team on. Photo by JOHN ASKEW

Coach Lynn plans to have his young men focused and ready to win in this district contest.

