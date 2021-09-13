2021 Reader’s Choice Food & Drink Winners

2021 Food and Drink Winners
Congratulations to all of our 2021 Reader’s Choice Winners! Thank you to everyone that took the time to nominate and vote for their favorite local places. We encourage you to visit these restaurants and eat local. It’s always fun to discover a new place and try new dishes, drinks, etc. Due to COVID-19 we will not be having an awards banquet this year, but winners will receive a certificate or award at a later date.
Editor’s Note: If you are contacted by That’s Great News they do not have our permission to reproduce our content in any way shape or form. We are not associated with them and have not authorized them to sell plaques/awards, etc.
Best Burger
WINNER: Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
2nd: The Ugly Heifer Grill, Waxahachie
3rd: Branded Burger, Midlothian
Best Chicken Sandwich
WINNER: Chick Fil A- Midlothian
2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
3rd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
Best Tacos
WINNER: City View Tacos, Duncanville
Tied for 2nd: Mija Barbcue, Cedar Hill and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Midlothian
Best Fajitas
WINNER: Campuzano Mexican, Cedar Hill
2nd Veracruz Café, Cedar Hill
3rd Los Molcajetes, Mansfield
Best Margaritas
WINNER: Campuzano Waxahachie
2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
3rd Veracruz Café, Cedar Hill
Best Pizza
WINNER: Sam’s Pizza, Cedar Hill
2nd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
3rd Roma’s Italian Bistro, Duncanville
Best Steak
WINNER: Texas Roadhouse, Grand Prairie
2nd Saltgrass Steak House
Best Smoothie
WINNER: Duncanville Nutrition
2nd Smoothie King, Waxahachie
3rd Smoothie +, Midlothian
Best Donuts
WINNER: Donut Palace, Duncanville
2nd Dixie Donuts, Cedar Hill
3rd Midlothian Donuts, Midlothian
Best Coffee House
WINNER: 1846 Coffee, Cedar Hill
2nd White Rhino Coffee, Cedar Hill
3rd Black & Bitter Coffee & Books, Duncanville
Best Bar/Happy Hour
WINNER: Ash and Ember Brewing Company, Cedar Hill
2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
3rd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
Best BBQ
WINNER: Big D Barbecue, Mansfield
2nd Mija Barbecue, Cedar Hill
3rd Soulman’s Barbecue, Cedar Hill
Best Italian
WINNER: Sam’s Pizza, Cedar Hill
2nd Roma Italian, Lancaster
3rd Bellucci’s Italian, Midlothian
Best Mexican
WINNER: Veracruz Café, Cedar Hill
2nd Campuzano’s Cedar Hill
3rd Los Molcajetes, Mansfield
Best Chinese Restaurant
WINNER: Rice Pot, Duncanville
2nd Hibacio, Midlothian
3rd Moon Wok, Cedar Hill
Best Seafood
WINNER: Pappadeaux, Duncanville
2nd Fish City Grill, Mansfield
3rd Pelican House, Duncanville
Best Restaurant
WINNER: Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
2nd SavianA Winery, Cedar Hill
3rd Saltgrass Steakhouse, Cedar Hill
Best Breakfast
WINNER: Dick’s Uptown Café, Cedar Hill
2nd Our Place Restaurant, Mansfield
3rd 1846 Coffee, Cedar Hill
Best Lunch
WINNER: Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
2nd Dick’s Uptown Café, Cedar Hill
3rd MaryLou’s Coffee and Sandwich Shoppe, Mansfield
Best Dinner
WINNER: Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
2nd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
3rd Sam’s Pizza, Cedar Hill
Best Bakery
WINNER: Lovin’ Oven, Lancaster
2nd Creations Baking Company, Mansfield
3rd Gigi’s Cupcakes, Cedar Hill
Best Dessert
WINNER: Lovin’ Oven, Lancaster
2nd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
3rd 1846 Coffee, Cedar Hill
Best Catering
WINNER: Phat Girlz BBQ & Catering, Cedar Hill
2nd Pelican House, Duncanville
3rd Mija Barbecue, Cedar Hill
Best Salad
WINNER: Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
2nd Pelican House, Duncanville
3rd Panera Bread, Waxahachie
Best Brewery
WINNER: Ash and Ember Brewing Company, Cedar Hill
2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
3rd Railport, Waxahachie
Best Cupcakes
WINNER: Gigi’s Cupcakes
2nd Creations Baking Company
3rd Lovin’ Oven, Lancaster
Best Ice Cream
WINNER: Hypnotic Emporium, Mansfield
2nd Midlo Scoops, Midlothian
3rd Sno Palace, Lancaster
Best Drinks to Go
WINNER: Ash and Ember Brewing Company, Cedar Hill
2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
3rd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
Best Patios for Pets
WINNER: Ash and Ember Brewing Company, Cedar Hill
2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
3rd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
Best Place for Date Night
WINNER: Ash and Ember Brewing Company, Cedar Hill
2nd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
3rd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville
Best Winery
WINNER: Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
2nd Cork & Keg, Waxahachie
3rd Cassaro Winery, Ovilla
Best Tea Room
WINNER: Rose Garden Tea Room, Arlington
2rd Secret Garden Tea Room, Ft Worth
3rd Edylicious Gourmet, DeSoto