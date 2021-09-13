2021 Reader’s Choice Food & Drink Winners

Facebook

2021 Food and Drink Winners

Congratulations to all of our 2021 Reader’s Choice Winners! Thank you to everyone that took the time to nominate and vote for their favorite local places. We encourage you to visit these restaurants and eat local. It’s always fun to discover a new place and try new dishes, drinks, etc. Due to COVID-19 we will not be having an awards banquet this year, but winners will receive a certificate or award at a later date.

Editor’s Note: If you are contacted by That’s Great News they do not have our permission to reproduce our content in any way shape or form. We are not associated with them and have not authorized them to sell plaques/awards, etc.

Best Burger

WINNER: Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

2nd: The Ugly Heifer Grill, Waxahachie

3rd: Branded Burger, Midlothian

Best Chicken Sandwich

WINNER: Chick Fil A- Midlothian

2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

3rd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

Best Tacos

WINNER: City View Tacos, Duncanville

Tied for 2nd: Mija Barbcue, Cedar Hill and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Midlothian

Best Fajitas

WINNER: Campuzano Mexican, Cedar Hill

2nd Veracruz Café, Cedar Hill

3rd Los Molcajetes, Mansfield

Best Margaritas

WINNER: Campuzano Waxahachie

2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

3rd Veracruz Café, Cedar Hill

Best Pizza

WINNER: Sam’s Pizza, Cedar Hill

2nd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

3rd Roma’s Italian Bistro, Duncanville

Best Steak

WINNER: Texas Roadhouse, Grand Prairie

2nd Saltgrass Steak House

Best Smoothie

WINNER: Duncanville Nutrition

2nd Smoothie King, Waxahachie

3rd Smoothie +, Midlothian

Best Donuts

WINNER: Donut Palace, Duncanville

2nd Dixie Donuts, Cedar Hill

3rd Midlothian Donuts, Midlothian

Best Coffee House

WINNER: 1846 Coffee, Cedar Hill

2nd White Rhino Coffee, Cedar Hill

3rd Black & Bitter Coffee & Books, Duncanville

Best Bar/Happy Hour

WINNER: Ash and Ember Brewing Company, Cedar Hill

2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

3rd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

Best BBQ

WINNER: Big D Barbecue, Mansfield

2nd Mija Barbecue, Cedar Hill

3rd Soulman’s Barbecue, Cedar Hill

Best Italian

WINNER: Sam’s Pizza, Cedar Hill

2nd Roma Italian, Lancaster

3rd Bellucci’s Italian, Midlothian

Best Mexican

WINNER: Veracruz Café, Cedar Hill

2nd Campuzano’s Cedar Hill

3rd Los Molcajetes, Mansfield

Best Chinese Restaurant

WINNER: Rice Pot, Duncanville

2nd Hibacio, Midlothian

3rd Moon Wok, Cedar Hill

Best Seafood

WINNER: Pappadeaux, Duncanville

2nd Fish City Grill, Mansfield

3rd Pelican House, Duncanville

Best Restaurant

WINNER: Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

2nd SavianA Winery, Cedar Hill

3rd Saltgrass Steakhouse, Cedar Hill

Best Breakfast

WINNER: Dick’s Uptown Café, Cedar Hill

2nd Our Place Restaurant, Mansfield

3rd 1846 Coffee, Cedar Hill

Best Lunch

WINNER: Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

2nd Dick’s Uptown Café, Cedar Hill

3rd MaryLou’s Coffee and Sandwich Shoppe, Mansfield

Best Dinner

WINNER: Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

2nd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

3rd Sam’s Pizza, Cedar Hill

Best Bakery

WINNER: Lovin’ Oven, Lancaster

2nd Creations Baking Company, Mansfield

3rd Gigi’s Cupcakes, Cedar Hill

Best Dessert

WINNER: Lovin’ Oven, Lancaster

2nd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

3rd 1846 Coffee, Cedar Hill

Best Catering

WINNER: Phat Girlz BBQ & Catering, Cedar Hill

2nd Pelican House, Duncanville

3rd Mija Barbecue, Cedar Hill

Best Salad

WINNER: Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

2nd Pelican House, Duncanville

3rd Panera Bread, Waxahachie

Best Brewery

WINNER: Ash and Ember Brewing Company, Cedar Hill

2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

3rd Railport, Waxahachie

Best Cupcakes

WINNER: Gigi’s Cupcakes

2nd Creations Baking Company

3rd Lovin’ Oven, Lancaster

Best Ice Cream

WINNER: Hypnotic Emporium, Mansfield

2nd Midlo Scoops, Midlothian

3rd Sno Palace, Lancaster

Best Drinks to Go

WINNER: Ash and Ember Brewing Company, Cedar Hill

2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

3rd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

Best Patios for Pets

WINNER: Ash and Ember Brewing Company, Cedar Hill

2nd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

3rd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

Best Place for Date Night

WINNER: Ash and Ember Brewing Company, Cedar Hill

2nd Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

3rd Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, Duncanville

Best Winery

WINNER: Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

2nd Cork & Keg, Waxahachie

3rd Cassaro Winery, Ovilla

Best Tea Room

WINNER: Rose Garden Tea Room, Arlington

2rd Secret Garden Tea Room, Ft Worth

3rd Edylicious Gourmet, DeSoto