Life School Education Foundation Raises $71,000 through Annual Golf Tournament

Red Oak, TX, July 26, 2022 – More than 120 golfers teed off during Life School’s eighth annual Fairways For Leaders (FFL) Golf Tournament on June 13, raising $71,000 for the Life School Education Foundation (LSEF). This year marked a record year with the most funds raised, surpassing the previous 2016 record by $11,000. More than 45 businesses and individuals participated to support Life’s Schools mission – to develop leaders through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community.

The LSEF supports Life School and its mission by providing funds for the Dr. Tom Wilson Scholarship, Legacy Club Scholarship, and classroom teacher grants. In addition, this year, in partnership with Mentors Care, the LSEF is providing funds for a new 26-week mentoring program at Life High School Oak Cliff (LHSOC).

“At Mentors Care, our mission is to connect high school students who are at risk of not graduating with mentors, tools, and resources to help lead them toward graduation and purposeful lives. The support that we have already received from Life School staff and administration has been incredible. Everyone has been incredibly positive and helpful. We are so excited to be serving LHSOC, and look forward to many years of making a difference in the lives of the students there,” says Mentors Care Managing Director Brian Blackwell.

The fun-filled day, Presented by Strategic Janitorial Services at Brookhaven Country Club, included a four-person scramble format and various contests. In addition, players participated in raffles worth over $3,000 in prizes.

Participants were impressed when members of the Life High School Waxahachie boys golf team took home first place, including Nolan De Los Santos, Jonathan Nguyen, Jhett Raym and Andrew Woodard. The LHSW team continued strong play after recently making school history by placing third overall at the 4A Regional Tournament and advancing to the state tournament.

After the Fairways for Leaders tournament, players were provided lunch from Oak Smoked BBQ from Dallas, TX. During the meals, players were informed about Mentors Care and invited to participate as donors or mentors for students. The event concluded with drawings and a silent auction.

“We appreciate our sponsors and everyone who played in this year’s tournament. Your contribution is going to make a lasting impact on the lives of Life School students,” Chief Development Officer Eddie Davis said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s Fairways for Leaders golf tournament in June 2023.”