Ellis County Reports 8 Additional COVID-19 Cases, 12 Recoveries

News Staff
May 29, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of eight additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and twelve recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 335 cases of COVID-19, including 285 recoveries.

These additional cases of COVID-19 include:

Alma-
18 year-old male

Ennis-
23 year-old female
45 year-old male
55 year-old female

Ferris-
38 year-old resident (DSHS has not reported the gender at this time)

Midlothian-
54 year-old male

Red Oak-
18 year-old male
24 year-old male

Additionally, it is with a heavy heart that we report the fourteenth loss of life due to COVID-19. This loss of life includes a 92 year-old male of Ennis, TX. We hope as a community you will join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the families that have experienced loss during this time.

As of today, DSHS has reported 5,018 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

