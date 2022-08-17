Kraken Rum Celebrates Canned Cocktails With Krak Open Summer Sweepstakes

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Canned cocktails are the answer to “what are we drinking by the pool-lake-beach?” This summer Kraken Rum, the world’s top-selling dark rum brand, introduced three new canned cocktails. Rum lovers can choose from Kraken & Cola, Kraken & Ginger Beer, or Kraken Rum Punch. Perfect for packing in the cooler or serving poolside without the need to have a bartender mixing drinks.

Kraken’s new ready-made cocktails are available in three popular rum taste profiles to deliver a refreshing mix of classic and contemporary flavors. The canned cocktails are available and on shelves in select states. Early next year Kraken has plans to introduce additional flavors with a nationwide launch.

“As one of the only dark rum-based RTD offerings on the shelves, our Kraken Rum cocktails offer an unexpected way to add a little extra fun to your summer plans whether you’re sipping at home or on an adventure at sea,” said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits.

Krak Open Summer Sweepstakes

Named for the sea beast of myth and legend, Kraken is celebrating its newly released ready-to-drink cocktails by giving rum drinkers a chance to win a squid spotting expedition around the island of Roatan in Isa Guadalupe. To enter the Krak Open Summer Sweepstakes and a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to spot a real-life kraken, visit KrakOpenSummer.com.

No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Limit one entry per person. Must be documented resident of US, age 21+. Registration ends September 4, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. See official rules at KrakOpenSummer.com. Void wherever prohibited.

Kraken Rum Cocktails in a Can:

Kraken & Cola: Balanced cola spices and spiced rum upfront with light citrus on the nose. Rich vanilla and caramel undertones. Finishes with toasted oak and sugarcane.

Kraken & Ginger Beer: Candied ginger and honey on the nose. Woody, spicy ginger starts upfront and lasts throughout. Finishes vanilla with subtle tropical fruit and brown sugar.

Kraken Rum Punch: Balanced pineapple, cherry, and citrus on the nose. Tropical pineapple upfront with juiced limes throughout with building maraschino and sunburst orange. Finishes ripe mango and citrus peel.

Kraken Rum ready-made cocktails are 5% ABV and sold in 4-pack cans as well as a variety of single-serve tray packs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin at a $12.99 MSRP.

To learn more about Kraken’s Ready-to-Drink Rum Cocktails, visit KrakenRum.com and follow Kraken Rum on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

But Wait, There’s More

Kraken Rum also has launched the Kraken Attacks campaign by offering unique local experiences in popular cities and states around the country. From New Jersey offering a year of free pork roll sandwiches, to a private kayak excursion 400-feet below ground level in Indiana, or a private sailboat cruise on the Puget Sound in Chicago; the experiences are truly one of a kind that highlights your state uniqueness. The brand is offering free sessions to snorkel with sharks at the Texas State Aquarium. Plus in Texas there’s a limited edition Kraken Attacks bottle. Check your local store for availability or learn more online.