Cedar Hill Market Offers Fun Fall Classes: Cooking, Candle Making

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Cedar Hill Market offers several fun and educational classes in September. Learn to cook exotic seafood dishes with Chef Sharon with prices discounted from $85 to $55 on Sept. 11. Better hurry, this offer won’t last long.

If you ever wanted to learn to make Spanish Paella, a delicious staple of Spanish cuisine, from scratch, this class is designed for you. Paella can be made many different ways, but usually champions the fresh local seafood available in Spain. In this cooking class with Chef Sharon, you will learn how to make a traditional meat and seafood paella completely from scratch. Start by prepping your rice, which will make up the base of the dish.

Spice it with saffron, throw in some vegetables, then finish it off with a selection of proteins, including sausage, chicken, shrimp, mussels and calamari. You’ll know the dish is done once the base is perfectly crispy. Ingredients: yellow rice, sausage, chicken, shrimp, mussels, and calamari.

Chef Sharon’s Spanish Paella class starts at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Cedar Hill Market. For information or to register, visit cedar-hill-market.square.site/classes. (Disregard age restriction when registering for the cooking classes). Cooking classes are designed to be social events that do not require any previous experience. Guests are welcome to BYOB to enjoy during the class.

Cedar Hill Market Candle-Making Class

A Candle-making class taught by The Sassy Teacher is September 18 @ 2 p.m. To learn how to create your own custom candle, join Cassie, the owner of The Sassy Teacher Candle & Soap Co., for a hands-on candle-making workshop. In this class you will create your own 8 oz. candle made from 100% soy wax- free of dye or toxic chemicals.

Pick from a selection of fragrances and concrete or glass vessels. The Workshop includes: Everything you need for One Candle (8oz) plus hands-on instruction, your choice of fragrance oil, and choice of cotton or wood wick. Priced at $40 per person, please register online.

Cedar Hill Market features a number of fun and educational classes, ranging from growing succulents to watercolor painting classes. They offer a great experience for girls day out, birthday outings, mother/daughter day, or any occasion. Fun for all ages and experience levels.

The Cedar Hill Market is located at 208 Houston Street in historic downtown Cedar Hill. For information please call 469-454-0699 or visit cedar-hill-market.square.site/classes.