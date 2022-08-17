Methodist Midlothian expanding cardiac care to Ellis County residents

Facebook

Midlothian, TX — Methodist Midlothian recently completed a $5 million expansion project to add a cardiac catheterization lab, which features state-of-the-art equipment, interventional lab resources, and the most advanced technology to help patients with heart disease.

“A cardiac catheterization lab is a specialized area in a hospital where specialists diagnose and treat coronary artery disease and heart attacks using tiny, flexible tubes called catheters to access the heart and its blood vessels,” explained Roberto Wayhs, MD, interventional cardiologist on the medical staff at Methodist Midlothian.

The catheterization procedure helps physicians and nurses to assess key measures of heart function, including blood pressure and blood flow, and it allows them to take X-rays of arteries to pinpoint life-threatening blockages. Making this available in Midlothian offers numerous advantages.

“It is critical to have a catheterization lab in close proximity of a patient since the most effective treatment is performed within 90 minutes of the onset of symptoms. By allowing easier, faster access to the highest standard of cardiac care, the lab provides more immediate and potentially lifesaving care for local residents,” Dr. Wayhs added.

Community leaders, hospital staff, and physicians recently toured the expanded space and saw the new technology. It will officially be open to patients later this month.

“The cath lab will greatly enhance our ability to diagnose and treat a wide range of cardiac conditions – from the simplest to the most complex,” says Jary Ganske, President of Methodist Midlothian. “The expansion helps meet the ever-growing need of care in Ellis County and provides additional resources for our hospital team and cardiologists on the medical staff.”