It might be a holiday, but high pressure isn’t taking any time off from coming back cranking the heat.

Temps will reach the 100°-101° range this afternoon with breezy south winds. Any rain we got yesterday was not anywhere near enough to curb fire danger, so keep that in mind. In fact, we will likely see breezy winds all week, so practice safety and be mindful that fires can very easily start and quickly spread.

Triple digits continue the rest of the work week, topping out around 103°-104° on Friday. It does look like we have a potential pattern shift on the way for this weekend – it looks like a minor change, but we could see a few showers/storms on Saturday with temps dipping below the triple-digits each day as the high pressure ridge inches westward. It’s too far away to know if this will be a permanent shift, but at this point, we’ll take whatever we can get.