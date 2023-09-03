Say Hello to the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat & Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat

Facebook

Taco Is The Magic Word To Score A FREE Treat

BEDFORD, Texas – Tacos just may be the perfect food. Crunchy tortilla shells, delicious, seasoned beef, crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, grated cheese… it’s no wonder that Americans consume more than 4.5 billion of these delectable delights every year.

And now, DQ restaurants in Texas are offering an irresistible double-header. Just order a Texas T-Brand Taco® Combo and get a FREE TREAT with a choice of a DQ® Sandwich Treat, or a small cone (plain or dipped), or a wonderfully refreshing Dilly® Bar. This mouthwatering combo is only available through September 24 at participating DQ locations in Texas.

In addition to the great T-brand Tacos, DQ Fans will appreciate the Fall Blizzard® Treat menu, which has returned for a limited time.

While the temperatures are still in the triple digits in Texas, autumn is right around the corner so let’s dream of cooler days and enjoy the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat and Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat while supplies last.

Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces and flavors of cinnamon and sugar are blended with our world-famous DQ soft serve to create one of the most iconic flavors of fall, the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat.

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat blends DQ’s world-famous soft serve with pumpkin pie pieces and is garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

The Fall Blizzard Treat Menu also includes:

· Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat

· Oreo® Cookie Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat

· REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat

· Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat

For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes more than 7,000 franchised restaurants in over 20 countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Faceb ook.