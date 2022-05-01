JW Marriott San Antonio – Book Now To Receive Up To 15% For Summer Stays

Facebook

Escape to San Antonio This Summer

SAN ANTONIO – – Summertime at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa provides families with an environment of casual elegance perfect for adults who want to relax and children who need to stay busy. Sunny skies, refreshing water park fun, an abundance of resort activities, and 600 acres of rolling oak-covered hills will keep guests of all ages entertained.

The 9-acre water park, River Bluff Water Experience, allows guests to cool off from the Texas heat and experience ultimate outdoor fun with an activity swimming pool, kid’s pool, sand beach-entry pool, adult pool, two hot tubs, three water slides, two body slides, an 1,100-foot-long lazy river, and a 650-innovative and unique custom water ride experience on The Pedernales River Ride, all offering relaxation and activity for everyone. The water experiences are complete with lounge chairs, cabana rentals and an outdoor River Top restaurant.

Guests can sip refreshing drinks while digging their toes in the sand, experience the thrill of a trip down the 47-foot drop body slide, dine al fresco at the outdoor restaurant, escape to the adult pool with an infinity ledge overlooking the unobstructed hill country vistas, or read a book under the shade of beautiful live oak trees or in one of the luxurious private cabanas, complete with personal pool-side service.

Boasting an average of 300 days of sunshine a year, the temperate San Antonio weather will make summer travelers’ vacation bright and sunny amid wide open outdoor spaces at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa.

With many adventures to partake in throughout the resort, an exciting new addition is the Topgolf Swing Suites inside High Velocity, the resort’s state-of-the-art sports restaurant and bar. Two simulator bays and a variety of virtual games powered by Full Swing simulator technology – including signature Topgolf target games, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey, Baseball, Football, Carnival games and more – are featured paired with comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs and food and beverage service. The Swing Suite Bays can be booked online here.

For visitors wanting to explore the Hill Country, here are 22 adventures close by:

Spelunk in the Natural Bridge Caverns

Have a glass of wine at a local winery on the Texas Wine Trail

Ride Horseback at Stricker Trail Rides

Fish for Trout at Canyon Lake

Watch an Armadillo Race at Knibbe Ranch

Float the Guadalupe or Comal River

Experience up-close animal interactions at SeaWorld San Antonio

Tour The Alamo

Explore the San Antonio River Walk

Discover the San Antonio Botanical Garden

Visit San Antonio Missions National Historic Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Attend a live rodeo at Tejas Rodeo Company

Stargaze under the open sky

Hike to the tower at Comanche Lookout Park

Ride a Mechanical Bull at Knibbe Ranch

Take a GO RIO San Antonio Cruise down the river through Downtown San Antonio

Visit the Japanese Tea Garden featuring a lush year-round garden

See more than 500 animals from around the globe at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch

Shop for great deals at the San Marcos Premium Outlets

Visit the San Antonio Zoo

Ride a rollercoaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

However if you have the kids and are looking for things to do on site, the resort has so much to offer.

With a team dedicated to recreational activities for guests at the resort, there are daily activities scheduled for children of all ages, including:

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Zoomagination Wild Animal Experience

Slime Factory

Outdoor Movies at the Pool

Arts & Crafts Zone

Rubber Duck Race

Monster Blow Paint

Family Bingo

S’mores by the fire pit

Wind Chime Decorating

Cookie Decorating

Decorate Your Own Inner Tube

Build Your Own Birdhouse

Sand Art Creations

Family Kickball

And More!

TPC San Antonio, host of the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open, is located onsite at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, so resort guests can play where the pros play and book a tee time on one of the two 18-hole PGA TOUR golf courses.

For those that need time to themselves and indulge in pampering, an assortment of relaxing treatments can be booked at the award-winning Lantana Spa.

Amid the Texas Hill Country, there are walking and hiking trails that can be accessed on property and a sports court is available for guests to play pickleball, basketball and tennis. Travelers can keep up with their wellness by visiting the resort’s state-of-the-art fitness center, which is open 24 hours with room key access.

The JW Marriott San Antonio brings a new level of luxury to the Texas Hill Country and is the region’s premier destination offering an authentic Hill Country experience and direct access to all the area’s treasures. The Texas Hill Country is a best-kept secret for explorers, foodies and adventurers. Local vineyards, wildflower fields, fruit orchards, quaint towns and numerous state parks make the region a perfect vacation spot.

Guests are encouraged to extend their stay and enjoy more of what the resort and the region has to offer in the summer. Book your stay through May 18 for travel May 1 through August 31 and save 10% on reservations of four nights and 15% for reservations of five nights or more with the promotional code D3Q. Reservations can be booked online.

For travelers that want to enjoy a one-stop destination, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa offers endless entertainment during the day and evening and is located just a short drive from San Antonio International Airport. With a menu of activities for guests of all ages, picturesque hill country views, 9-acres of water park fun, 36 holes of PGA TOUR golf, an award-winning 26,000 square-foot spa, hill country hiking and biking trails and six dining outlets, the resort has everything needed to keep your keys in the room and enjoy your summer vacation.

About JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Welcome to a San Antonio resort truly worthy of the Lone Star State. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has firmly established itself as the city’s premier luxury destination and the most renowned resort in the magnificent Texas Hill Country. Rated 4-Diamonds by AAA and just 12 miles north of San Antonio International Airport, the resort features two 18-hole TPC San Antonio golf courses, Lantana Spa, the 9-acre River Bluff Water Experience, six distinctive restaurants, 265,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, free Wi-Fi in the lobby and more than 1,000 custom-designed guest rooms.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is a proud participant of various environmental, energy conservation and waste reduction initiatives. The San Antonio resort hotel is sure to make any visit an unforgettable experience, and it all comes with JW Marriott’s impeccable service and lavish amenities. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful respite, productive meeting or exciting and fun-filled family vacation, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is designed not just to exceed expectations but redefine them. For information, call 1-210-276-2500 or visit the resort online, and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About JW Marriott

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard “J.W.” Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest.