City of Hutchins Public Hearing Notice May 16

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, at City Hall 321 N. Main St. Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to either submit their comments by email to the City Secretary at colguin@cityofhutchins.org by 4:00 p.m. on Monday May 16, 2022 or attend this public hearing in person and participate in same. The public hearing will be for consideration of the following:

Consider a request by applicant Ben Milligan of Qore Engineering (representing

property owner Amin Jafari/Charger Logistics) for a zoning change from Light Industrial (LI) to Logistics Port B (LPB) on an 16.53 acre, tract of land situated in the S.C. Atterberry Survey, Abstract No. 15, City of Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas; said tract being all of the certain tract of land described in Texas General Warranty Deed to 1333 Wintergreen Real Estate Corporation recorded in Instrument Number 202100212952, in the Official Public Records of Dallas County, Texas. More particularly 1333 W. Wintergreen Road.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Tim Rawlings, Building Official at 972- 225-6121, Ext. 111.

Tim Rawlings

City of Hutchins