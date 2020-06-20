Dallas County COVID-19 Impacting Younger Demographic

Almost Half Of Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Reported Since June 1 Have Been 18-39 Age Group

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am June 20, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 395 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 16,437, including 313 deaths.

The additional 2 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He

expired in the facility.

A man in his 60's who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an

area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, almost half have been in this age group.

The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 313 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long term care facilities.

27% Of ER Visits This Week Are COVID-19 Related

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. We have seen an increase to 454 cases in a hospital or acute care setting, up more than 30 since yesterday and a new record high. Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24-hour period ending Friday, June 19,remained high at 647 visits, representing over 27 percent of all visits according to information reported to

the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“Today we saw many stores putting up signs asking customers to wear a mask and we’ve seen a big improvement on compliance since the Court passed an order requiring masks yesterday. A big thank you to Commissioner Elba Garcia and Commissioner Theresa Daniel for their leadership on this important initiative that will save countless lives.

According to new studies that have come out and peer reviewed journals reporting on those studies, the most important thing that we can do to arrest the surge we are now seeing in Texas in coronavirus cases, save lives, and keep our economy moving again, is to wear a face covering when around people outside our home. You don’t need to wait five days for the order to go fully into effect before wearing your mask when around others. It’s up to all of us #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives and #WearAMask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here:

https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

