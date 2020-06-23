Police Blotter: June 1 to 7, 2020

Cedar Hill

Kelvin Ray Henderson was arrested on charges of burglary habitation intend other felony; stalking; unlawful possession by felon; resist arrest search or transport deadly weapon – firearm on 923 Cedar Run Drive, Duncanville on June 1

Lee Stephen Hunsuckle was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance 2>=4g on at 1006 Tower Drive on June 4

Justin Mansfield was arrested on charges of assault with previous conviction at 106 Cole Road, Red Oak on June 4

Lakeisha N Haynes was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 2832 Eden Drive on June 7

Darrin Ray Houston was arrested on charges of assault offensive contact at 1206 Wisdom Drive on June 7

Gary Rodriguez was arrested on charges of deadly conduct at 5317 Jordan Ridge Drive, Dallas on June 7

DeSoto

Asia Elizabeth Pavon was arrested on charges of public intoxication; assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 2126 Stovall Drive, Dallas on June 2

Kesha Nicole Fuller was arrested on charges of continuous violence against the family at 1216 Kensington Drive on June 5

Dondre Marquise Campbell Brown was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon; delivering marijuana>1/4 ounce<=5 pounds at 150 Valley Glen Drive on June 6

Duncanville

Kellen Nelson was arrested on charges of assault family/house member impede at 765 Lowe Drive, Cedar Hill on June 3

Glenn Heights

Bernard Weathersby was arrested on charges of assault class A at 1500 Shady Shores on June 9

Lancaster

Did not receive report by publication date

Mansfield

Johnny Ray Williams was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more IAT at 2520 N Main Street on June 22

Zachary Michael Verner was arrested on charges of stalking at 1O15 Hickory on June 3

Red Oak

James H Washington was arrested on charges of theft property >=$750<$2,500 at NO ADDRESS on June 1 to 7, 2020

Save

Comments

comments