Joys & Toys Concert Assists Santa Cop Program

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville Police Association and Police Department are busier than those elves in Santa’s workshop, as they gather donations for the annual Santa Cop program. The program was designed to assist families who are unable to provide gifts for their children during the holidays. This program supports families by offering gifts, decorations, Christmas trees (when available), and food.

The families who receive these donations are nominated through Duncanville ISD schools, since they are more in tune with students who might benefit from the program. Nominations do not guarantee participation in the program, as some families may decline. If the family is willing to participate, Duncanville Police Department Crime Prevention Office Michelle Arias says, “We focus on every child within that household, not just the nominated child.”

Santa Cop Needs Donations

“Donations are the key to the success of the Santa Cop program, so predicting the number of families we can assist is sometimes tricky,” she added. “While we’d love to be able to assist everyone, we must operate within the abilities of the program and the resources available to us.”

There are a number of toy drop off locations for Santa Cop in Duncanville, including the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce and Duncanville Lions Club. For questions about the Santa Cop Program, please contact Officer Arias at 972-780-5027.

“Joys & Toys” Concert

The Duncanville Chamber of Commerce Presents “Joys & Toys, a Community Christmas Concert,’ and invites guests to bring toy donations to the free concert at the Duncanville HS auditorium. The concert starts at 5 p.m. Sunday Dec. 4 at DHS Shine Performance Hall. Performances by the Duncanville Community Chorus, DHS Chamber Choir, and Duncanville Church Kids will be featured.

The community holiday celebration, presented by Duncanville Chamber and sponsored by Frost, helps provide toys for families who need support through Duncanville Police Department’s Santa Cop Program. The program relies solely on local donations.

For more information about “Joys & Toys” please contact Steve Martin or Hilda Cabrera at the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce at 972-780¬4990.