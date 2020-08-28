Join the Kentucky Derby Spirit at Home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (August 28, 2020) — For the first time in its 146 year history, the Kentucky Oaks and Derby will run over Labor Day Weekend, giving revelers an opportunity to celebrate the many Derby week traditions over the long weekend.

How to Watch The Kentucky Derby

If you’re up early, catch the daily morning workouts from 7-8am ET on the Kentucky Derby youtube channel with daily racing available on Fox Sports 2. For Friday’s Oaks day races, tune into a special broadcast on NBCSN from 3-6pm ET with Derby coverage on NBC Saturday from 2:30-7:30pm ET. Saturday’s post-time for the ‘most exciting two minutes in sports’ is 6:50pm.

With no fans allowed in the stands at the 2020 Kentucky Derby, you’ll have a front-row seat to celebrate the annual tradition and pageantry from the comforts of your own home on September 5. Use the guide below along with the hashtag #KyDerbyAtHome while tagging @GoToLouisville on social media to showcase the creative ways you’re celebrating this year’s event.

What to Eat and Drink

Like any good party, the right food and drink are critical to its success. With over 145 years of annual racing, Louisville’s Derby culinary traditions have had plenty of time to marinate. From the world-famous Mint Julep to the lesser-known Benedictine spread, learn to make your own Kentucky Derby inspired dishes and cocktails at home. For the second consecutive year, Churchill Downs’ Executive Chef David Danielson has created an accompanying at-home Derby menu, featuring unique, easy-to-make versions of the dishes he typically prepares for the racetrack’s dining rooms.

What to Wear

Finding the perfect Kentucky Derby ensemble can sometimes feel as complicated as hitting the Superfecta. From over-sized ornate hats, to brightly colored pinstripe suits, there is a certain level of showmanship exhibited with every outfit. When celebrating Derby day while being healthy at home, now is your chance to be as modest or as over-the-top as you want with your Kentucky Derby inspired getup.

Learn to make your own Derby hats at home with instruction from StyleBlueprint and check out even more Kentucky Derby inspired looks for both men and women.

Show off your fashionable selections by uploading them to social media using the hashtag #KyDerbyAtHome – but first make sure you have the right backdrop and download Louisville and Kentucky Derby themed backgrounds.

What to Listen to

Just minutes before the Kentucky Derby race, the crowd of 100,000+ at Churchill Downs stands together and sings in unison My Old Kentucky Home, a moving tribute to Kentucky’s state song. Since 1936, with only a few exceptions, the University of Louisville Marching Band has performed this song as the horses make their way from the paddock to the starting gate. Tune into this playlist for several versions of My Old Kentucky Home, the traditional Call to the Post and songs by Kentucky born artists.

For the Kids

Derby Day in Louisville is worthy of being declared its own holiday. The day before the running of the Kentucky Derby, schools are closed as families gear up for the city-wide celebration. Create your own Derby-time traditions using kid-friendly content produced by the Kentucky Derby Museum and Kentucky Derby Festival including coloring sheets, lesson plans, outdoor physical activities, fun facts and more with their virtual resources.

Get the Merch

Collect a piece of history and shop special-priced Kentucky Derby merchandise to display your Derby style. Show your Kentucky Derby Festival support by purchasing Festival posters, rare pins and apparel through the KDF online store.

For more ways to stay engaged, visit Louisville Tourism’s Kentucky Derby At Home blog.

