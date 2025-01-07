John Wayne Experience Hosts Art + Hats Exhibit Jan. 10-Feb. 3

Facebook

John Wayne: An American Experience will host a pop-up celebrating one of the West’s most acclaimed creative couples: Master Milliner Teressa Foglia and multimedia artist Ty Hayes. Their Hats + Art Exhibit in the museum’s John Wayne Stock & Supply Boutique is Jan. 10-Feb. 3, leading up to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Jan. 17-Feb. 8. The John Wayne Experience is located in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The artists will be onsite at the John Wayne Stock & Supply Boutique for hat customizations in person Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11. Guests will enjoy special tastings of Wayne Family Estate wines during the event. This exciting collaboration brings together custom hats, captivating artwork and immersive experiences for guests to Cowtown. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

Western Art + Hats Exhibit

Guests will enjoy dozens of Hays’ original artworks, including a complete gallery wall dedicated to the artist, with smaller pieces integrated throughout the boutique. Foglia’s curated collection of approximately 20 hat designs will have a dedicated area that blends the Teressa Foglia and John Wayne aesthetic. They showcase both classic and modern hat designs inspired by John Wayne’s iconic styles. The lounge area will serve as the centerpiece, combining the hat display, bar and seating to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Ethan Wayne is proud to introduce these two renowned artists to shoppers in North Texas.

“Teressa and Ty are truly among the top creators in their respective genres and they have been friends of the John Wayne family for some time,” Wayne said. “We are honored to host them for this pop-up experience, and proud that we will be able to further benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation through the event sales.”

Often called the “It Girl” milliner, Foglia has created custom hats for clients ranging from Keri Russell and John Mayer to Cindy Crawford and Gerard Butler. She believes that each hat should be as unique as its wearer. Foglia sources materials, trim and adornments in markets in Paris, Sardinia, Ibiza, Tokyo and Bali. She also offers clients a bespoke, ready-to-wear collection in which the interior of each hat is lined with a one-of-a-kind vintage silk, making every design truly a work of art.

Hays creates memorable pieces that celebrate the beauty and the intensity of the American west. His unique techniques highlight the role that light and motion play in art. His work is made more special by the range of techniques and media in which he works, including charcoal, pastel, limestone wash, graphite and acrylic.

John Wayne: An American Experience

While visiting the Hats + Art exhibit, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets to the museum. John Wayne: An American Experience is structured to give guests an intimate tour of the life of John Wayne. Starting with his early childhood and career, each room highlights an aspect of Duke’s legacy. Museum patrons have exclusive access to never-before-seen family photos and correspondences that have been thoughtfully curated by the Wayne family to give guests a holistic view of the icon, whose values translate both on and off the silver screen.

Tickets to the exhibit are $22.95 for adults, $20.95 for seniors 65+, students with college ID and military with ID, and $17.95 for kids 6-12 at johnwayneae.com. Kids 5 and younger are admitted for free.

Donations to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation can be made at John Wayne Stock & Supply and johnwayne.org.

John Wayne Enterprises’ mission is to preserve and protect the name, image and likeness of John Wayne by associating the John Wayne brand with quality and timeless products and experiences that embody the spirit of John Wayne and give back to the community. To further its mission, John Wayne Enterprises enters into selective licensing or partnership agreements in merchandising, cancer research, treatment and education as well as public facilities, institutions and agencies. For more information, please visit johnwayne.com.