John Wayne Exhibit offers dads free admission

If your dad is a fan of old Western or WWII movies, he’s bound to be a fan of John Wayne. To celebrate Father’s Day, John Wayne: An American Experience offers free walk-in admission to all dads on June 19.

John Wayne was known for his iconic roles in landmark movies, but at heart, he was a family man. He was the father of seven children, who often accompanied him both on screen and on visits to movie sets. The exhibition is Located in the Historic Exhibits Building at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

John Wayne: An American Experience

Sprawling over 10,000 square feet, the John Wayne: An American Experience exhibit is structured to give guests an intimate tour of the life of John Wayne. Starting with his early childhood and career, each room highlights an aspect of The Duke’s legacy. For film aficionados, an extensive gallery called “Life on Screen” highlights the most iconic film props and costumes. In the “America, Why I Love Her” gallery, guests can immerse themselves in patriotism through Grammy-nominated original poems recited by John Wayne.

If you’re still seeking a Father’s Day gift, the curated collection of John Wayne-inspired gifts is available in the museum’s John Wayne Stock & Supply’s flagship store, or online at jwstockandsupply.com.

John Wayne: An American Experience is open Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. John Wayne Enterprises mission is to preserve and protect the name, image and likeness of John Wayne by associating the John Wayne brand with quality and timeless products and experiences that embody his spirit and give back to the community. For more information please visit johnwayne.com.