All-New Concept – Old 75 Beer Garden – Brings Spirit of Austin, Texas to Richardson

German-inspired, Texas-rooted Biergarten selects global strategic branding architecture and design firm Harrison to bring brand new concept to life

DALLAS (June 8, 2022) – Old 75 Beer Garden is bringing the essence of “Gemütlichkeit” – a state of conveying a feeling of warmth, friendliness and belonging – to the Richardson community when the all-new concept makes its debut this fall!

With the help of Dallas-based, award-winning architecture and design firm Harrison, Old 75 Beer Garden will open as a casual outdoor Texas-style beer garden where adults and families can gather, relax and drink ice-cold beer, enjoy a cocktail, eat great food, listen to live music, watch their favorite sports team and play a few games. Harrison will serve as the concept designer for Old 75 Beer Garden, which will consist of brand strategy, selection of materiality, finishes and FF&E and artwork curation. Harrison’s strategic service also includes naming and artwork coordination to add personality and storytelling moments to capture the essence of the brand and make a connection with guests.

Capturing the Essence of a Biergarten

“We ideated the concept based on our experience during the COVID shutdown, which forced people to enjoy outdoor spaces differently than they had in the past. We’re thrilled to work alongside Harrison as they help us bring it to life,” said Old 75 Beer Garden Owner/Operator Kirk Hermansen. “We wanted to introduce an outdoor space to the Richardson area that personifies a bit of the Matthew McConaughey-Texas vibe, where locals can come together for any gathering, whether that be a birthday, graduation, work outing and more. We want to capture the essence of what a ‘Biergarten’ is all about – a community gathering space where everyone is welcome that offers ‘Gemütlichkeit.’ We can’t wait to officially open our doors this fall and quickly establish ourselves as the go-to destination for ‘Good Cheer. Good Friends. Good Times.’ in the Texas weather.”

Harrison will work with Old 75 Beer Garden to design a one-of-a-kind, 15,000-square-foot outdoor area with communal seating located under the shade canopy of 12 magnificent Live Oak trees. Old 75 Beer Garden will serve hot dogs, sausages and burgers from Dog Haus and feature a “Guest Kitchen” and food trucks that will provide rotating seasonal food offerings.

Drinks will be served from the “Tap Bar” and “Drink Bar” – a repurposed shipping container that provides a unique indoor/outdoor bar experience – offering 50 drinks on draft, full cocktail service and canned drinks. Guests can rent a cabana for any casual get-together, play games on the Game Court, enjoy s’mores around the firepit, listen to local musicians from the live stage and watch the Dallas Cowboys on the big screen and over 20 additional TVs – all under the cool, shaded canopy of the mighty oaks.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to support Kirk and his team in conceptualizing this remarkable brand,” said Harrison Chief Operating Officer Keith Anderson. “Having previously designed for the brand owners of one of Kirk’s franchises, Dog Haus, we’re excited to utilize our experience to develop this concept and create a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience with a casual, cool and obvious Texas connection.”

Harrison creates engaging brands and crafts meaningful experiences which bring a brand’s strategy, interiors, architecture, packaging, and digital worlds to life. During its brand architecture design, Harrison employs creative storytelling, thorough market research, business strategy workshops and more to tie the physical premises together with the concept’s story. To learn more about Harrison, visit weareharrison.com.

To learn more about Old 75 Beer Garden, visit them on Instagram @old75beergarden or online at Old75BeerGarden.com.

