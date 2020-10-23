Jenkins Says ‘You know what you need to do, You just need to do it’

Dallas County Reports 610 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases

DALLAS — As of 2:00 pm October 23, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 612 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County for a cumulative total of 92,197 confirmed cases (PCR test), including 1,097 confirmed deaths.

There are 79 additional probable cases (antigen test) to report today for a total of 4,898 probable cases including 14 probable deaths. Of the 533 new confirmed cases we are reporting today, 293 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system, and two are from September.

Month # of positive patients September 2 October 291

The additional 4 deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 41 was 482, an increase from the previous daily average of 385 for CDC week 40. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 11.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 41 (week ending 10/10/20). A provisional total of 406 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 41, which is over twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 4 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 9/12/2020).

There were 450 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Thursday, October 22. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 463 for the 24 hour period ending on Thursday, October 22, which represents around 18 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. The impact of increasing hospitalizations places tremendous strain on our facilities and their staff, please consider the impacts on those around you including health care workers before engaging in social activities outside the home. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.

Upward Trend In COVID-19 Cases

“Today’s number continues a trend upward in COVID-19 positive cases and we’re also seeing our hospitalizations and emergency room visits trending in the wrong direction as well. The epidemiology department’s report for the CDC week ending October 17 will be out later today. At this point, you know what you need to do, you just need to do it.

There are great options for Halloween other than trick-or-treating and we encourage everyone to pick one of those options. Laurie Berkner, a musician for kids, is hosting virtual Halloween concerts. Drive around town and look at spooky Halloween decorations and play an ‘I spy” game with your kids. Or, sign up for Teach for America’s baking class to make an edible brain. More information about these fun and safe Halloween ideas can be found here.

Masking is very important as the numbers turn against us as is avoiding crowds. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve so we don’t find ourselves in a very bad situation for the holidays, winter, and early spring,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

