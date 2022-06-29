Hyatt Regency San Antonio River Walk Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary with $38 Million Transformation of Guest Rooms

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Renovation Reflect Upscale Urban Experience

San Antonio, Texas – Hyatt Regency San Antonio, the premier River Walk hotel, announces the completion of a $38 million renovation. The project completely transformed the hotel’s 602 guestrooms and 28 suites to reflect an upscale urban experience showcasing its location as a connecting feature between Alamo Plaza and the River Walk.

“We are ecstatic to celebrate the momentous milestone anniversary of 40 years in the San Antonio community with a new and vibrant chapter for our iconic River Walk hotel,” said Philip Stamm, Area Vice President and General Manager of Hyatt Regency San Antonio. “As our location sits directly between two of the city’s most famous attractions, we made this investment in our hotel and community to complement the revitalization of the downtown area, from the renovation of Alamo Plaza to the numerous updates that have been made to our nearby museums and attractions.”

When guests arrive to the updated guestrooms, they will immediately notice the excitement of the location with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing sweeping downtown views. The updates invite an open floor plan with an elevated and sophisticated aesthetic.

Each room features brand new hard wood flooring complemented by modern amber-colored accent rugs. The rooms highlight a light and airy color palette with a denim accent wall and wooden hearth-inspired structure that doubles as a wall mount for brand-new 75-inch flatscreen televisions.

New Amenities In Rooms

New amenities include updated mini-refrigerators, sleek furniture, and convenient work center desks with installed lighting and built-in power access. Hyatt Regency San Antonio’s indulgent suites were transformed to serve as dual purpose spaces, ideal for luxury accommodations or entertainment locations for social gatherings and small events.

Behind the smooth gliding barn door, bathrooms were redesigned with luxury finishes including marble stand-up showers with premium sliding glass doors and dual rainfall and handheld shower combination systems, a lighted vanity mirror, and granite sinks and countertops. Hotel corridors and elevator waiting areas have also been updated to showcase the atrium-style hotel which oversees The Alamo and Riverwalk.

“For the past four decades, our hotel has been committed to providing service and care to the San Antonio community, our associates, and our guests. Multiple generations of local residents and visitors have stories of our hotel and fond memories that tie them to this particular location,” added Stamm. “As our city continues to grow as a premier destination for heritage travel paired with the incredible art, culinary scene, history and culture, we look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for the next 40 years and beyond.”

“Born and raised here in San Antonio, I am honored to be an integral part of this historic renovation. My family and friends have enjoyed this beautiful hotel for many years,” said Frank Cannon, President and CEO of Canco Construction. “My team takes great pride in knowing that our craftmanship and work will be enjoyed by future generations of visitors.”

“Our design creates more work and dining options for the contemporary guest,” said Christopher Berenfeld, senior designer at DLR Group. “The extra space makes working from your hotel room, and collaborating with others, easy and convenient.”

The renovation of Hyatt Regency San Antonio took place in concert with the multi-year, multi-million dollar revitalization of Alamo Plaza, including the addition of a $15 million Alamo Exhibit Hall and Collections Building set to open fall of 2022.

“Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk is a vital hotel in a key, historic intersection connecting the River Walk and the Alamo,” said Marc Anderson, President & CEO of Visit San Antonio. “The renovation of this signature hotel for leisure and business travelers showcases how San Antonio is a city on the move while remaining proud and respectful of its roots. With Hyatt Regency’s renovation visitors will be able to enjoy an improved San Antonio experience starting from the upgraded airport to the Alamo Plaza restoration and new experiences throughout the city.”

For more information on Hyatt Regency San Antonio, please visit HyattRegencySanAntonio.com or call 210 222 1234.

About Hyatt Regency San Antonio

Situated on the River Walk and directly connected to Alamo Plaza, Hyatt Regency San Antonio is the premier downtown destination to experience the city’s world-famous attractions, culture, and history. The excitement of the river immediately greets guests as they enter the hotel’s lobby with floor-to-ceiling atrium windows showcasing the River Walk, and a river-inspired fountain installation that reflects the ambience and setting of its unique location. The property features 630 guestrooms and suites providing panoramic views of the city and its iconic attractions, a heated rooftop swimming pool and sundeck, and a Hyatt StayFit Gym with Peloton™ Bikes.

Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious dining options at Q Kitchen ǀ Bar, or “grab and go” options from MKT Place. The hotel is also home to popular river-side dining options Mad Dogs British Pub and On the Bend Oyster Bar and Cigar Lounge. Located in the hotel’s atrium, DASA Spa on the River Walk features relaxing and therapeutic treatments ranging from hot stone massages to rejuvenating body wraps and packaged spa “journeys.” A convenient shopping experience is available at retailers located on the hotel’s River Walk level including Yasmine’s Boutique, A Touch of Texas, Green – Biotics, La Rivière, Real Flowers Jewelry, RJA Ghost Tours, Fajita Rita, DK Stamped, and River Walk Ice Cream.

Hyatt Regency San Antonio boasts 37,000 square-feet of function space including two ballrooms and 21 meeting rooms. To learn more, call 210 222 1234 or visit HyattRegencySanAntonio.com. Follow Hyatt Regency San Antonio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok.