Glenn Heights Notice of Public Hearing – Proposed 2021-2022 Amended Budget

The City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas will conduct a Public Hearing on Amending the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Public participation is invited. The City Council will vote on adoption of the Amended Budget on September 13, 2022.

The Public Hearing will be held at the following location:

Glenn Heights City Hall

City Council Chambers

1938 South Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154

Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Proposed Tax Rate Information:

The City of Glenn Heights has proposed a tax rate of $0.632211 per $100 assessed valuation for the City Council’s consideration.

The proposed rate, if adopted, will be a decrease of -$0.136935 (or -17.80%) per $100 assessed valuation.

The following tax rates have been calculated for the 2022 Tax Year:

No New Revenue $0.619772/ $100 AV

Voter Approval Tax Rate $0.632211/ $100 AV

De Minimus Rate $0.649210/ $100 AV