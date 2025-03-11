Hotel Crescent Court Hosts Cowboy Core Experience

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Hotel Crescent Court is bringing a Texas-inspired ‘Cowboy Core’ experience to life, inviting guests to a month-long celebration of Lone Star charm. From co-branded collaborations, themed florals, bold flavors, and rejuvenating spa treatments fit for a cowboy, here’s what’s happening this month.

Tipping Our Hats at Crescent Court

Bringing Western fashion to the forefront, the hotel is partnering with Flea Style for an exclusive collaboration, merging iconic Texas style with a modern twist. Later this month, guests can visit two weekend pop-ups featuring a custom hat bar, where they can personalize their own Western-inspired headwear with unique embellishments, making for the perfect keepsake.

A Texas Bloom in the Lobby. Known for its breathtaking floral installations, the hotel debuts a Blue Bonnet Display. The lobby transforms into a vibrant tribute to the state’s iconic wildflowers—the perfect backdrop for a warm Texas welcome.

Lone Star Sips & Bites at Beau Nash

Texas-inspired cocktails and bites take center stage at Beau Nash. Start with the Don Rita, a margarita with a Texas twist. It’s made with Don Julio 1942 Añejo, Grand Marnier, Agave Syrup and paired with tequila shrimp. Or try the bold Hog O.F., a smoky Old Fashioned with WhistlePig 10 Year Rye, cherry and bacon. For a savory bite, the Short Rib Flatbread is topped with rich Brazos Valley cheese and a zesty tequila-lime BBQ sauce

Try a Taste of Texas. Nightly guests can experience a curated culinary in-room dining experience that brings the bold flavors of the Lone Star State. House-made Texas beef jerky, locally infused honey, and candied bacon-covered chocolate are featured.

Cowboy Recovery at The Spa

Wrangle relaxation with the signature spa treatments from the Rodeo Recovery Massage and ease sore muscles with targeted stretching and deep tissue techniques, or kick back with the Kick Your Boots Off Pedicure, a luxurious foot revival featuring coconut sugar, CBD, and a signature herbal massage. For a true cowboy glow, add on the Panning for Gold Lip Quench, a gold-infused lip mask that hydrates and plumps.

Hotel Crescent Court is a luxury hotel and spa located in the heart of Uptown Big D at 400 Crescent Court, Dallas. For more information or reservations, please call 214-871-3200, or visit crescentcourt.com.