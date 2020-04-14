Heroes for Children Announces Stay Home and Give Campaign

UnitedHealthcare Matching Donations up to $10K Through April 30

DALLAS (April 14, 2020) – As the nation practices social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, Heroes for Children – a Texas nonprofit that provides social and financial assistance to families with a child battling cancer – is encouraging people to Stay Home and Give to families who need their support now more than ever.

The COVID-19 pandemic has strongly impacted the families supported by Heroes for Children. In consideration of the ever-evolving global health crisis, the nonprofit has rescheduled their largest fundraising events out of an abundance of caution; however, the number of emergency financial requests the organization receives continues to rise. More than 65% of the families served by Heroes for Children represent low-to-moderate income households and hourly wage earners who are more vulnerable to the economic impact of the pandemic. In response, the nonprofit has created the Stay Home and Give campaign to meet the immediate, emergency financial needs of the families they serve across Texas.

UnitedHealthcare, a provider of full spectrum health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, has pledged their support to the Heroes for Children Stay Home and Give campaign with an offer to match donations up to $10K through April 30. The generous donation aligns with UnitedHealthcare’s dedication to helping people live healthier lives and meeting consumer health and wellness needs.

“We are honored to support the incredible efforts of Heroes for Children, which continues to positively impact the lives of so many families and children,” said Scott Flannery, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of North Texas. “Especially in these challenging times, this campaign reinforces the importance of organizations coming together for the greater good of our communities.”

Heroes For Children Needs Your Help

The funds raised during the Stay Home and Give campaign will directly benefit the emergency needs of Heroes for Children families. Many of the families are completely unprepared financially for the battle that begins following their child’s diagnosis. Founded in 2004, Heroes for Children serves every Texas hospital treating pediatric cancer, one of which diagnoses 300 new cases each year.

With treatment costing an average of $600,000, excluding living expenses, many families find themselves in dire financial hardship and having to choose between lifesaving treatment for their child or paying the bills.

“Nobody plans financially for their child to be diagnosed with cancer,” said Dr. Stan Goldman, chief medical officer at Medical City Dallas and board member of Heroes for Children. “But, with the support of the community, we can help these families keep gas in their tank, food on the table and lights on at home, easing some of the financial hardship they face especially in these uncertain times.”

The fight against childhood cancer is hard on a family – emotionally, physically and financially. Heroes for Children fights alongside Texas families by providing funding for a wide range of family needs including:

Living expenses, such as rent and utilities

Emergency fertility preservation

Laptops for hospitalized pediatric cancer patients

Funeral assistance – Heroes for Children is the only nonprofit in Texas to provide this service to families

Since inception, Heroes for Children, has provided over $6 million to more than 6,200 Texas families with a child aged 0 to 22 battling cancer.

To ensure no family ever has to fight pediatric cancer alone, text “HFCNow” to 41444 by April 30 to make a donation in support of the Stay Home and Give campaign. Donations can also be made online at https://heroesforchildren.org/stay-home-and-give. For more information on Heroes for Children, visit https://heroesforchildren.org/.

Save

Comments

comments